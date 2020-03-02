Mamie George Community Center in Richmond to Host Open House

RICHMOND – Kenneth and Clothilda Mitchell are the embodiment of resilience. Kenneth, a sturdy former Marine Reservist, suffered four strokes in a span of only two years. The medical issues compounded other challenges and the Mitchells found themselves evicted and homeless.

They turned to Catholic Charities’ Mamie George Community Center (MGCC) in Richmond for help. Today, the Mitchells live securely in their own home, where they are raising their elementary school-age grandchildren, Chloe and Carter.

The couple continues to utilize the resources offered at MGCC, the hub for Catholic Charities services in Fort Bend County. “Catholic Charities stabilizes us,” said Clothilda Mitchell. “It has been a true blessing to us and our grandchildren.”

The community is invited to meet the Mitchells and learn more about Catholic Charities services offered in Fort Bend through the Mamie George Community Center at an open house on Thursday, March 19, 6:00-8:00 p.m., 1111 Collins Rd., Richmond, Texas, 77469.

At the center, Catholic Charities of the Archdiocese of Galveston-Houston prevents hunger and homelessness, provides nourishing meals and activities for seniors, educates young parents, supports women veterans and does much more for people in need on a day-to-day basis.

Catholic Charities fights hunger in Fort Bend through Trini’s Market, a food pantry set up like a grocery store within MGCC. Families and individuals who need assistance keeping food on the table move through the aisles with a shopping cart, choosing the items they want to take home, including fresh produce. “It’s like you’re in a store,” said Clothilda Mitchell after one of her visits to Trini’s Market. “I love getting the fresh fruit and vegetables.”

Once a month on a Saturday morning, anyone who needs food can come to MGCC for a food fair, when the Houston Food Bank brings a truck loaded with nutritious items. Volunteers from groups like the Order of Malta make sure the food fair runs smoothly in order to distribute groceries to the 200 people who line up holding baskets and even suitcases to carry their food home.

The Mitchells join the many other seniors who get a nutritious hot meal each weekday at Patty’s Café, one of many services offered to low income seniors at MGCC. Seniors also can enroll in art and fitness classes, or simply enjoy fellowship over a jigsaw puzzle with their peers.

Other Catholic Charities programs offered at Mamie George Community Center include pregnancy and parenting classes for young parents held every Wednesday morning in both English and Spanish. The Women Veterans Program provides financial assistance, support groups and life skills education for women veterans who need help after the return to civilian life.

For additional information on the March 19 open house, contact Matt Johns, 713-874-6659, mjohns@catholiccharities.org.