Fayette County Go Texan Takes Grand Champion In WEBBQ

FEBRUARY 29, 2020

Houston Livestock Show and Rodeo™ 2020 World’s Championship Bar-B-Que Contest Winners Announced

More than 250 barbecue teams competed at the 2020 Houston Livestock Show and Rodeo World’s Championship Bar-B-Que Contest presented by Comcast Business, Feb. 27 – 29, 2020. On Saturday night, one team was named Overall Grand Champion Team — Fayette County Go Texan.

Over the course of three days, teams from across Texas and the world competed for championship titles in the following categories: Brisket, Ribs, Chicken, Go Texan and Dutch Oven Dessert.

For the first time, the World’s Championship Bar-B-Que Contest hosted a Jr. Cook-off, where more than 20 participants, ages 8 to 14 years old, competed. These young competitors were given a steak to prepare, and were judged on appearance/presentation, tenderness and taste.

The 2020 World’s Championship Bar-B-Que Contest winners are:

Grand Champion Overall – Fayette County Go Texan

– Fayette County Go Texan Reserve Grand Champion Overall– Operation BBQ Relief

BRISKET

Champion – Williamson County Go Texan

– Williamson County Go Texan Second Place – Energy in Motion

– Energy in Motion Third Place– Rio Valley Meat BBQ

RIBS

Champion – BBQ Social Club

– BBQ Social Club Second Place – Metro Go Texan 3 – Double Trouble Kookers 2

– Metro Go Texan 3 – Double Trouble Kookers 2 Third Place– Ram’s Club

CHICKEN

Champion – Lavaca County Go Texan

– Lavaca County Go Texan Second Place – The Tumble Inn

– The Tumble Inn Third Place– Men in Black

GO TEXAN

Grand Champion – Fayette County Go Texan

– Fayette County Go Texan Reserve Champion– Lavaca County Go Texan

DUTCH OVEN DESSERT

Champion – Madison County Go Texan – Caramelized Pecan Cheesecake

– Madison County Go Texan – Caramelized Pecan Cheesecake Second Place – Wharton County Go Texan – Pecan Pie Cheesecake Bars

– Wharton County Go Texan – Pecan Pie Cheesecake Bars Third Place– Lingon & Dill BBQ Team (Sweden) – Chocolate Cake

COOK-OFF

First Place – Evan Arocha – Pittmaker BBQ Addiction

– Evan Arocha – Pittmaker BBQ Addiction Second Place – Ian Brown – Wharton County Go Texan

– Ian Brown – Wharton County Go Texan Third Place– Cooper Odenbach – Burleson County Go Texan

SPECIALTY AWARDS

Best Façade – Saddle Tramps

– Saddle Tramps Go Texan Best Façade – Cherokee County

– Cherokee County Best Overall Theme – Saddle Tramps

– Saddle Tramps Go Texan Best Overall Theme – Mills County

– Mills County Best Recycling – Holy Cow

– Holy Cow Go Texan Best Recycling– Orange County

The Houston Livestock Show and Rodeo promotes agriculture by hosting an annual, family-friendly experience that educates and entertains the public, supports Texas youth, showcases Western heritage and provides year-round educational support within the community. Since its beginning in 1932, the Rodeo has committed more than $500 million to the youth of Texas. For more information, visit rodeohouston.com and connect with RODEOHOUSTON online via Facebook, Twitter, Instagram and YouTube for all the latest news. The 2020 Rodeo is scheduled for March 3 – 22.