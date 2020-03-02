Fayette County Go Texan Takes Grand Champion In WEBBQ

Houston Livestock Show and Rodeo™ 2020 World’s Championship Bar-B-Que Contest Winners Announced
More than 250 barbecue teams competed at the 2020 Houston Livestock Show and Rodeo World’s Championship Bar-B-Que Contest presented by Comcast Business, Feb. 27 – 29, 2020. On Saturday night, one team was named Overall Grand Champion Team — Fayette County Go Texan.
Over the course of three days, teams from across Texas and the world competed for championship titles in the following categories: Brisket, Ribs, Chicken, Go Texan and Dutch Oven Dessert.
For the first time, the World’s Championship Bar-B-Que Contest hosted a Jr. Cook-off, where more than 20 participants, ages 8 to 14 years old, competed. These young competitors were given a steak to prepare, and were judged on appearance/presentation, tenderness and taste.
The 2020 World’s Championship Bar-B-Que Contest winners are:
- Grand Champion Overall– Fayette County Go Texan
- Reserve Grand Champion Overall– Operation BBQ Relief
BRISKET
- Champion– Williamson County Go Texan
- Second Place– Energy in Motion
- Third Place– Rio Valley Meat BBQ
RIBS
- Champion– BBQ Social Club
- Second Place– Metro Go Texan 3 – Double Trouble Kookers 2
- Third Place– Ram’s Club
CHICKEN
- Champion– Lavaca County Go Texan
- Second Place– The Tumble Inn
- Third Place– Men in Black
GO TEXAN
- Grand Champion– Fayette County Go Texan
- Reserve Champion– Lavaca County Go Texan
DUTCH OVEN DESSERT
- Champion– Madison County Go Texan – Caramelized Pecan Cheesecake
- Second Place– Wharton County Go Texan – Pecan Pie Cheesecake Bars
- Third Place– Lingon & Dill BBQ Team (Sweden) – Chocolate Cake
- COOK-OFF
- First Place– Evan Arocha – Pittmaker BBQ Addiction
- Second Place– Ian Brown – Wharton County Go Texan
- Third Place– Cooper Odenbach – Burleson County Go Texan
SPECIALTY AWARDS
- Best Façade– Saddle Tramps
- Go Texan Best Façade– Cherokee County
- Best Overall Theme– Saddle Tramps
- Go Texan Best Overall Theme– Mills County
- Best Recycling– Holy Cow
- Go Texan Best Recycling– Orange County
The Houston Livestock Show and Rodeo promotes agriculture by hosting an annual, family-friendly experience that educates and entertains the public, supports Texas youth, showcases Western heritage and provides year-round educational support within the community. Since its beginning in 1932, the Rodeo has committed more than $500 million to the youth of Texas. For more information, visit rodeohouston.com and connect with RODEOHOUSTON online via Facebook, Twitter, Instagram and YouTube for all the latest news. The 2020 Rodeo is scheduled for March 3 – 22.