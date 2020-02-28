Join KACH Theatre as they present “Rock Around the Block: A 1950s musical comedy.” Showtimes are Friday, May 1 at 1:30pm and 7:00pm and on Saturday, May 2 at 1:30pm and 7:00pm, All performances are at Katy’s First Baptist Church (600 Pin Oak Rd, Katy, TX 77494). Ticket prices are $5 for the Friday matinee and $8 for all of the other performances. Buy tickets at the door and support local children’s theater! For more information about KACH Theatre, a Katy-area nonprofit children’s theater, or this performance, visit our Facebook page: https://www.facebook.com/KACH-Theatre-Company-1854474634774324/