Katy Youth Provide Service to Commemorate Sacred Event

Over 100 Katy teenagers came together at a special campout to mark an event that took place long before they were born. Exactly 200 years ago this Spring, a 14-year old boy went into some woods near his home to pray. His prayer was answered in a miraculous way and the experience he had in that grove of trees led to the organization of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints some 10 years later.

This year, The Church’s 16.3 million members around the world will be commemorating that significant event, including the thousands of members that live in Katy. For 115 teenage boys from Katy that began last weekend at Camp Journey In The Woods, in Belleville, Texas. Camp Journey runs camps and summer activities for teenagers and adults with disabilities. The young men from Katy were not just there to fish and play ball, but to help get the camp ready for a busy summer ahead serving people with disabilities.

“We had the usual activities – fishing, volleyball, campfires, canoeing,” says camp out organizer Hal Mead. “But we wanted this to be more than a regular camp out. Our goal was to help the boys grow closer to Jesus Christ by serving others.”

The boys fit in plenty of fun, including catching a 9.5 lb bass that broke the record for the largest fish ever caught in the lake. But their greatest achievement was the work they did around the campsite to help owners Colin and Suzette Coates to prepare for the summer activities. 110 young men and 45 youth leaders got to work digging a trench for a new waterslide pipe, scooping mud out of the lake’s drain to unclog and drain the lake, cleaning up and widening several hundred yards of trails, collecting firewood and cleaning out underbrush.

“What these young men did in a few hours would have taken us months to accomplish!” says site owner Suzette Coates. “With just my husband and me working here, we are always short on time. We can’t thank them enough for their gift of service to the teenagers and adults in need who will benefit so much from their efforts this summer.”

As well as the activities and service, the youth were able to spend time reflecting on sacred events and sharing their faith with one another, with one young man playing a trumpet solo and another a guitar and vocal performance. “It was extremely moving,” commented Hal Mead. “We were able to ponder the efforts of that 14-year old boy, Joseph Smith, and how God answered his prayer, and still answers prayers today.”

Camp Journey is gearing up for its summer activities and is always looking for volunteers to help maintain the camp grounds and assist with running activities. Anyone interested can get in touch by sending an email to everydayopportunities@yahoo.com.