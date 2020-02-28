Houston Parks Board Presents Sights & Sounds Festival On April 4 Along White Oak Bayou Greenway

Free, family festival to feature Houston talent

WHAT: Join Houston Parks Board on April 4 for the first-ever Sights & Sounds Festival, a celebration of Bayou Greenways 2020. This free, family-friendly festival will shine a light on the beauty of the greenways and feature local talent. Festivalgoers can walk or cycle a two-mile stretch while enjoying a variety of performances and experiences along White Oak Bayou from Stude Park to the University of Houston Downtown through Near Northside.

Among the many different performance acts, attendees can expect to see musicians, magicians, jugglers, acrobats, poets and more. Headlining the event are local musical artists Bun B, Los Skarnales, The Mighty Orq, and Genesis Blu.

All attendees over the age of 21 who register in advance of the Sights & Sounds Festival will receive one complimentary beer provided by Saint Arnold Brewing Company. Those who register before Monday, March 30 will be entered to win a party for 50 people hosted by Saint Arnold Brewing Company in their one-of-a-kind Beer Hall.

The Sights & Sounds Festival is presented by Houston Parks Board in partnership with the Houston Parks and Recreation Department and in conjunction with the Mayor’s Office of Special Events, University of Houston-Downtown, Inprint Poetry Buskers, Saint Arnold Brewing Company, BakerRipley, Houston BCycle, Urban Harvest, and featuring Shop Local Market, with support from Houston Arts Alliance. Media sponsors include Telemundo Houston, La Subasta Newspaper, and Entercom Radio.

WHERE: White Oak Bayou Greenway from UH Downtown to Stude Park

Stude Park: 1031 Stude

Houston, TX 77007

WHEN: Saturday, April 4, 2020

12:00 p.m. – 4:00 p.m.

ADMISSION: FREE – Register here: https://houstonparksboard.org/events/sights-sounds-festival

ABOUT: A nonprofit 501(c)(3) dedicated to providing access to quality parks and greenspace in the Greater Houston region, Houston Parks Board creates, improves, protects and advocates for parks for everyone. Since 1976, the organization has utilized public-private partnerships and its extensive philanthropic, government and community relationships to improve parks large and small. Houston Parks Board is currently leading the transformational $220 million Bayou Greenways 2020 project to complete a 150-mile network of connected parks and trails along Houston’s major waterways. For more information, visit www.houstonparksboard.org.

Bayou Greenways 2020 is one of the most ambitious parks projects in the U.S. By transforming more than 3,000 acres of underutilized land along Houston’s major waterways into linear parks, Bayou Greenways 2020 will complete a 150-mile network of connected parks and trails. The $220 million project will connect people, places, and greenspace while enhancing air and water quality, preserving flood-prone areas and stimulating economic development in Houston.