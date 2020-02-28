Everything You Need To Know About Testosterone Boosters

You have probably heard about testosterone boosters. They are coming more in the news, during sports, and from friends at the gym – but what are they and what do they do? Firstly, the name is a dead giveaway. Testosterone boosters are intended to increase the natural amount of this hormone in the body, and the purpose is to improve multiple areas of physical and mental performance.

As a brief introduction this works well, but you need to know more before you consider if they might be right for you. Testosterone boosters are not something that everyone would think of to add to their supplement or vitamin collection, so here is what you need to know if you want to do just that.

Who Takes Testosterone Boosters?

The primary users of testosterone boosters are men, particularly males who are active in weight lifting, exercise, or sports. While men are the primary users of this supplement, they are not the only ones. Women produce the hormone naturally as well, just at lower levels than men. For this reason, some women do also use testosterone for the similar benefits that it can give to men. They are not specifically for either men or women, but because of the amount of naturally occurring testosterone in the male body, men choose to up this amount to get even better results from their sporting or exercise performance.

What Are Some Benefits of Testosterone Boosters?

In terms of your physical health, testosterone boosters help promote the increase of the hormone that is responsible for things like sex drive, energy, and to some degree, muscle building. The physical benefits are noticeable as many world class athletes have high levels of testosterone. Sex drive and energy are two of the most recognizable benefits for the everyday person, but even these translate well to performance in the gym or for sport. Increased energy allows you to perform more lifts or higher weight, and testosterone is often considered the hormone that is responsible for muscle growth.

What is in Testosterone Boosters?

One good question to ask before buying, or ingesting, any supplement should be on what is in it. Testosterone boosters contain a lot of natural ingredients that can be found in food or other vitamins and supplements. Things like zinc, magnesium, and vitamin B6 (which is a grouping commonly known as ZMA) are often found in testosterone boosters. Vitamin D and DHEA are also commonly associated with testosterone production, and the variety of testosterone boosters discussed by the experts here, all contain different assortments of these natural vitamins. Many people think that testosterone boosters are unnatural, but they contain many of the same things you would get from your multivitamin, only they are specifically intended to increase your hormone level.

Are Testosterone Boosters Steroids?

No. This is a very common question and one that needs to be made clear – they are not steroids. While anabolic steroids are used with similar intentions in increasing energy and muscle building, they are not the same. Steroids do increase hormone levels for testosterone, but testosterone boosters are not taken through injection and do not come in the same ingestible form. Most testosterone boosters come in capsule form, similar to a fish oil pill. They are primarily made of those naturally occurring nutrients that are entirely safe for most people to take and they are not illegal. So again, they are not steroids and should not be considered as such.

Why Take Testosterone Boosters?

While you can get the vitamins from other supplements and from dietary needs, it does not guarantee you get the proper daily intake. Dietary restrictions like vegetarian/vegan or keto can limit how many vitamins you are getting from important sources. Similarly, some men (and women) suffer from lower levels of testosterone and these can help if food is not an option. The best way to look at testosterone boosters is that they are an aid that should be accompanied with other means of increasing hormone production in the body. Likewise, not all of the vitamins from these boosters or vitamins can be absorbed by the body so it is good to have options.

Testosterone boosters have probably come up in your daily life and they had you wondering what they were. You might have already known about the testosterone hormone, or that it is naturally occuring for men and women, but you were not sure what boosters did. They come from many different companies, but they all revolve around the principal idea of helping improve the body’s natural production of hormones to increase performance in the gym, in the bedroom, and in general.