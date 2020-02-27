Rusk County Conducts Child Support Roundup; 11 Arrested for Failure to Pay Child Support

AUSTIN – Rusk County Sheriff’s Department and Henderson Police Department led a child support roundup that started on Tuesday, February 25, 2020. They arrested 11 Rusk County parents who violated court orders requiring them to pay child support. The sweep was conducted in conjunction with the Texas Attorney General’s Child Support Division.

Delinquent parents arrested on civil warrants face up to six months in jail. Cash bonds posted by delinquent parents seeking release from jail are paid to the custodial parents and children who are owed back child support.

“Caring for your children is a fundamental and moral responsibility of any parent,” said Attorney General Ken Paxton. “I commend everyone involved in holding accountable those who attempt to evade child support. This coordinated effort helps ensure better care and better lives for Texas children.”

The Rusk County Sheriff’s Department and Henderson Police Department worked diligently to track down those who were wanted for contempt of court because they failed to pay child support. These departments dispatched a total of six teams of law enforcement officers to locate and arrest the noncompliant parents. Child Support Division investigators assisted in the effort by providing logistical assistance and helping to locate missing parents.

Parents who have fallen behind on their child support payments – but are not subject to warrants for their arrest – should immediately contact the Attorney General’s Child Support Division at (800) 252-8014 to make payment arrangements.