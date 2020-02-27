Keep Katy Beautiful Earns Keep America Beautiful President’s Circle Award Recognition  

Local Organization Recognized for Exemplary Performance, Standard of Excellence

KATY, Texas, February 26, 2020 – Keep America Beautiful®, the nation’s leading community improvement nonprofit organization, presented Keep Katy Beautiful with its 2019 President’s Circle Award recognition at the Keep America Beautiful 2020 National Conference, which recently took place in Memphis, Tennessee. The President’s Circle Award recognizes exemplary performance by certified affiliates of Keep America Beautiful in creating clean, green and beautiful communities.

In qualifying for the President’s Circle Award, Keep Katy Beautiful has met standards of merit of Keep America Beautiful by conducting an annual Community Appearance Index; calculating the affiliate’s cost/benefit ratio; and administering initiatives to end littering, improve recycling and beautify Katy’s community. Keep Katy Beautiful is one of more than 600 community-based affiliates in the Keep America Beautiful network whose programs, initiatives and efforts, supported by millions of volunteers, help transform public spaces into beautiful places.

“One of our nation’s most effective grassroots community resources is our local affiliates, which engage Americans from all corners of the country in volunteer service each year,” said Keep America Beautiful President and CEO Helen Lowman. “Our affiliates provide real solutions that help create communities that are socially connected, environmentally healthy and economically sound. They enrich the communities they serve and help create opportunities for Americans to do beautiful things.”

“As a Keep America Beautiful affiliate, we are continually reminded that we are not in this alone. The support and encouragement that we receive from Keep America Beautiful motivates us to keep striving to provide a clean, beautiful community that people are proud to be from,” said Carrie Singletary, Keep Katy Beautiful Chairman.

Community Appearance Index-Litter Index: The Keep America Beautiful Community Appearance/Litter Index is a tool used by its affiliates to visually assess overall appearance of communities through indicators such as litter, illegal signs, graffiti, abandoned or junk vehicles and outside storage. A team of community, business and government representatives conduct the visual analysis using a scoring system ranging from 1-4, with “1” rated as “no litter” to “4” being “extremely littered.” Each year, affiliates grade their communities during a drive-by examination of the same areas at the same time of the year. This provides an indication of the success of each community’s anti-littering education and other anti-littering programs.

Cost/Benefit Analysis: This measurement tool enables Keep America Beautiful affiliates to demonstrate their ability to leverage community resources by determining the dollar value returned to the community for every dollar invested by government.

About Keep Katy Beautiful

With beautiful prairie beginnings, Katy has bloomed into a thriving community that offers the best of both worlds – the charm of a small town, but all the conveniences of a large city. Keep Katy Beautiful, a City of Katy board, began setting down community roots in 1993. Keep Katy Beautiful has worked hard as a Keep Texas Beautiful and Keep America Beautiful affiliate to promote a clean, litter free community and educate citizens about recycling, landscaping, tree planting and maintenance, as well as waste reduction. Keep Katy Beautiful is proud to partner with many student and civic organizations to encourage the mission and goals of these grassroots efforts. Katy is rich in traditions and heritage and boasts a community pride that is unmatched. Whether you’re a young professional, growing family, retired senior or business owner, Katy is your hometown. Be sure to join us in our adventures this year, and follow us on Instagram and like us on Facebook. Learn more about Keep Katy Beautiful at keepkatybeautiful.com.

About Keep America Beautiful

Keep America Beautiful, the nation’s iconic community improvement nonprofit organization, inspires and educates people to take action every day to improve and beautify their community environment. Established in 1953, Keep America Beautiful strives to end littering, improve recycling and beautify America’s communities. We believe everyone has a right to live in a clean, green and beautiful community, and we share a responsibility to contribute to that vision. The organization is driven by the work and passion of more than 600 Keep America Beautiful affiliates, millions of volunteers, and the collaborative support of corporate partners, social and civic service organizations, academia, municipalities, elected officials and individuals. Join us on Facebook, Instagram, Twitter and YouTube. Donate and take action at kab.org.