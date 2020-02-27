Katy ISD Performs Historically in TMEA Competition  

KATY [February 26, 2020] – For the first time in Katy Independent School District’s history, 50 high school students were recognized as “All State Musicians” by the Texas Music Educators Association (TMEA) in the categories of band, orchestra and choir. Seven Lakes High School Symphony Orchestra was also named the 2020 TMEA Honor Full Orchestra State Champions. All were invited to perform during the association’s annual convention in San Antonio, TX.

“This is the highest honor that a Texas student musician can earn and it’s not an easy one,” said Katy ISD Executive Director of Fine Arts Mike Ouellette. “It takes discipline and dedication. Many of our students spend countless hours throughout the school year perfecting their performances. To receive this honor is a testament of their hard work,” added Ouellette.

Musicians from Katy ISD’s eight high schools, along with their music directors, proudly displayed their all-state talents during the TMEA’s Centennial Convention. The TMEA All-State Orchestra title was earned by four Cinco Ranch, two Morton Ranch, 11 Seven Lakes, two Taylor and eight Tompkins high school students. While four Katy, one Mayde Creek, one Paetow, one Seven Lakes, five Taylor, and four Tompkins high school students earned the TMEA All-State Choir title. And finally, the District had six Seven Lakes and one Taylor high school student pick up titles in the TMEA All-State Band category.

At this year’s convention, 34,000 attendees from around the world came together to experience some of the best music educator professional development sessions. TMEA promotes student performance and skill development, which promotes excellence in music education. The highest ranking musicians are judged at TMEA area competitions in order to qualify to perform in one of 15 Texas All-State groups, which are directed by nationally recognized conductors.

A Combined Ensemble of All TMEA All-State Students

(Photo Provided by TMEA)

Link to Flickr Album of Katy ISD Students