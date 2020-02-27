Katy ISD Education Foundation Celebrates Investors

Annual Event Showcases Teacher Grant Activities for Those Who Help Fund Them

(Katy, TX) – The Katy ISD Education Foundation recently celebrated its family of supporters at its annual Investor Breakfast. The event featured face-to-face conversation with teacher grant recipients and principals from fourteen Katy ISD campuses, and the opportunity to experience each of their awarded grants first-hand. Katy ISD Education Foundation Investors pledge annual support of at least $1,000 per year for three years. The Foundation has awarded over $1.6 million to teachers across Katy ISD through its Inspiring Imagination teacher grant program. Fifty percent of the funds awarded are a direct result of the financial and personal support of its growing corps of Investors.

Led by BP America, Inc., the Foundation’s Cornerstone Investor, current Investors include, at the Platinum level: Copelin Financial Advisors, Inc.; Sewell Automotive Companies; Vista Equities Group. Gold level: Cane Island; Ken & Tracy Janda; PBK, Inc. Silver level: Scott and Courtney Doyle; Timothy and Susan Ellerbusch; Gary’s Tire and Auto Service, Inc.; Keller Williams Premier Realty; Members Choice Credit Union​; Linebarger Goggan Blair & Sampson, LLP; Tim and Angie Schauer; Matt and Heather Schomburg; Jeff & Susan Smith; Stantec; Marta and Robert Vasel; VLK Architects. Bronze level: AMP Lending; Chris and Shelley Bailey; Balfour Yearbooks; Andy and ​Carolyn Bauerschlag; Maryann Begbie; Big Frog Custom T-Shirts – Wendi Myers; Brazos Valley Schools Credit Union; Thomas and Kelley Butts; William “Bill” Callegari; Keith and Jana Carmichael; Frank and April Carroll; David & Chris Crockett; John Curry – Curry & Co. Consulting; James and Keiko Davidson; Paul and Amy Dickens; Richard and Glee Fossier; Dean & Rebecca Fox; Glenn & Susan Gesoff; Kerry & Joy Gilbert; Gary and Kaye Goolsby; Ken and Sema Gregorski; Mike and Ada Griffin; Bob and Lucynda Herrin; Bonnie Holland; Clint and Laura Beth Jackson; Al and MayDell Jenks; Herff Jones Graduation Center; Katy Youth Football​​​; Rick and Yvonne Kershner; Paul and Karen Kurt; Steve and Margaret Laney; Bob and Barbara McAuliffe; Medi-Weightloss – Katy; Terri and Steve Montgomery; Mueller Pye and Associates CPA; John and Melissa Nixon; RMWBH PC; Randall & Debbie Petty – Shell Oil; Jeffrey & Mitzi Poole; Prosperity Bank; Lance and Bradi Redmon; Dorsey and Karen Reese​; Rogers, Morris & Grover, L.L.P.; Fred & Patti Shafer; Mark & Brenda Shaver; John & Jan Silliman; Jim and Marsha Smith; Kevin and Robin Smith; Rip & Tammy Stringer; Susenne Telage; Ken & Janet Theis; Bodley and Karen Thornton; Terry Trevino; Mike Van Hoozer; J Scot and Ashley Vann; Downy and Kavin Vickery; Waggin’ Tails Pet Ranch; Tara Wilson; Tom & Lillie Beth Wilson; Ray & Jamie Wolman; Christianna Woods; Don and Anne Woods; Rusty & Amy Wylie; Mike and Betsy Zanghi; John Zerwas, M.D.

Welcome our new Keystone Investors: Rosario Harter; Wes DeNeve, Diesel Barbershop Katy Ranch; Devin & Courtney Holmes, Chick-fil-A The Crossing at Katy Fulshear; Kevin & Kim McMeans; Dr. Randeep & Seema Suneja; Katy Smile Design; Shantania Leggins.

About the Katy ISD Education Foundation – The Katy ISD Education Foundation unites people and companies with big hearts and a big belief in our children and teachers to provide unprecedented opportunities for both. The Katy ISD Education Foundation is a 501(c)(3) nonprofit for which contributions are deductible to the extent allowed by law.

Inspiring Imagination teacher grant recipient Erin Wise demonstrates how LCD microscopes purchased through Katy ISD Education Foundation teacher grant funds have enhanced her students’ classroom experience.