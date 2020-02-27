Houston Chamber Choir presents Night Vision: Things Seen and Unseen performing Rachmaninoff’s All-Night Vigil  

Concert is Mar. 28 at Christ Church Cathedral

WHAT: On Mar. 28 the Grammy award-winning Houston Chamber Choir presents Night Vision: Things Seen and Unseen with All-Night Vigil composed by Sergei Rachmaninoff in 1915. Wisdom and understanding are gifts of inner contemplation often enhanced by surrounding darkness. The Choir explores these gifts in a religious context in what is considered by many to be Rachmaninoff’s greatest work. The All-Night Vigil is an a cappella choral composition consisting of settings of texts taken from the Russian Orthodox all-night vigil ceremony.

All-Night Vigil was written during World War I. Rachmaninoff had just spent a year touring cities in support of Russian troops, and the sense of spiritual transcendence in the work was the composer’s response to the chaos and suffering around him.

WHO: The professional men and women singers of the Houston Chamber Choir will perform Rachmaninoff’s All-Night Vigil with Founder and Artistic Director Robert Simpson conducting.

WHEN: Saturday, Mar. 28 at 7:30 p.m.

WHERE: Christ Church Cathedral, 1117 Texas Ave., Houston, 77002

TARIFF: Regular tickets are $40, with special prices of $36 for seniors and military members and $10 for students. A limited number of free tickets are available to high school students. Please go to our website at houstonchamberchoir.org to purchase tickets.

AFTER PARTY: The Luminary Society and The Pearl, located inside The Sam Houston Hotel, will host an after-party immediately following the event. Guests will enjoy light bites and beverages while mingling with Artistic Director Robert Simpson.

MORE: For this concert, complimentary childcare services will be offered to any ticketed patrons who are looking to enjoy a date night with their partner, or an evening with friends. This service is provided courtesy of Christ Church Cathedral, home of the Houston Chamber Choir offices and rehearsal space. All patrons are asked to please book in advance of the concert by contacting April Harris, Manager of Operations at the Houston Chamber Choir, at April@HoustonChamberChoir.org

About Houston Chamber Choir

The Grammy-award winning Houston Chamber Choir has established itself as one of the premier professional choirs in the United States, serving Houston through concerts and educational initiatives that enlighten, entertain, and educate people of all ages. The Chamber Choir released its fifth CD, “Duruflé: Complete Choral Works,” with organist Ken Cowan in April 2019, which won a GRAMMY Award in the category of “Best Choral Performance” at the 62nd Annual GRAMMY Awards in January 202

Winner of Chorus America’s 2018 Margaret Hillis Award for Choral Excellence, the Choir has been described by The Tallis Scholars founder Peter Phillips as “one of this country’s leading ensembles.” It also received The American Prize for best choral performance in the country and its Artistic Director Robert Simpson received the award in the conducting category in 2015. Additionally, Houston Chamber Choir was selected as one of 24 choirs to participate in the prestigious World Symposium on Choral Music in Auckland, New Zealand this coming July.

Led by Artistic Director Robert Simpson, the Houston Chamber Choir is composed of 25 professional singers, most of whom have studied at the top music schools and conservatories in the United States including Julliard, New England Conservatory, University of Houston, and the University of Texas. These musicians are selected through rigorous auditions from the finest singers in our region and are compensated for all rehearsals and performances. Simpson was honored by Chorus America with the Michael Korn Founders Award in 2015 for his contributions to developing the professional choral art.