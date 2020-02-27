H-E-B Joins 18th Edition of Katy Sip N Stroll Set For April 25th At Villagio Town Center

Funds to benefit local charity, The Ballard House.

After three straight sellouts, Katy Sip N Stroll returns for the 18th edition of the bi-annual event scheduled for April 25th. In addition to all the popular ever-present features, guests can enjoy 50 feet of fabulous food and wine offerings in the H-E-B Showcase.

Sip N Stroll is presented by Keller Williams Premier and H-E-B and is committed to wine and culinary excellence all coming together for a fun night with a purpose, raising funds for The Ballard House.

At the Spring edition, Katy’s best restaurants are invited to compete for the Premier Culinary Awards, taking top prize and trophy as the best in class. Culinary judges include Cordon Bleu- trained David Cordúa of David + Michael Cordúa events; Chef Stacy Tune, trained at Johnson and Wales Culinary School, Miami; Restauranteur Jason Howard, Five Central in River Oaks; Metta Marie Archilles, Founder of Cypress Area Eats; and Katy’s own Andrew Leeper, Founder of Fort Bend Foodie Group. A short list of participating restaurants and chefs include Fadi’s Mediterranean Grill, Fajita Pete’s, Great Harvest Bread Company, JBistro Style Chef Services, Mala Sichuan Bistro, Mason’s Creative Catering, Nirvana Indian Restaurant, Phat Eatery, Salata, Smallcakes Houston, Texas Roadhouse, Whiskey Cake Kitchen & Bar with VIP offerings by Local Table and Grazia Italian Kitchen. Many more announcements to come!

This biannual event takes place on Saturday, April 25, 2020 at Villagio Town Center from 6 to 9 PM. The signature event will offer 2,600 Katy locals an unforgettable evening with a plethora of 200+ wine selections to taste, food specialties from 30+ restaurants, a broad selection of craft beer, and an opportunity to shop local craft and artisan vendors.

The purpose behind this event is to benefit The Ballard House, a 20,000 square foot hospitality home dedicated to assisting patients and their families in the Houston area that are seeking treatment for life-threatening illnesses. Serving the Katy community for 14 years, The Ballard House has 24 guest suites, laundry and kitchen facilities, and many other accommodations for those in need. A portion of ticket sales for the Katy Sip N Stroll benefits The Ballard House with over $320,000 raised to date through event efforts.

To get this all-inclusive experience, tickets can be purchased online with two-tiered options. General Admission tickets are $40 with entry at 6pm, while VIP tickets are $75 with 1-hour early access to the entire grounds, a VIP lounging area with premium wine and food offerings as well as the effervescent pre-party, “Bubbles at Villagio”. Plus, VIPs receive a swag bag full of goodies! Visit the website at www.sipandstroll.com for ticket and registration information.

On their way in, guests can expect to be dazzled by the Houston Show Choir and other live entertainment. At three different live music stages, musical performances by Gabe Montoya on the Cane Island Music Stage, Sound Advice on the Aruba Tourism Courtyard Stage, and Kristen Hart on the Back Alley stage, and all will be sure to get the party going! In addition, the 7th annual Premier Culinary Awards as selected by a panel of five revered judges will give an on-stage presentation to the winning restaurant at the end of the evening.

This fun fundraising event is Co-Presented by Keller Williams Premier Realty and H-E-B. A big shout out of thanks to event sponsors including Porsche of West Houston as Official Automotive Partner, Aruba Tourism, Cane Island, Celebrity Cruises, One Life Chiropractic, Goya Foods, Renewal by Andersen Corporation, Southern Journeys, and T-Mobile.

We appreciate our sponsors and still have opportunities available. if you are interested in sponsoring Katy’s premier food and wine all-inclusive event, please email Constance@foodandvinetime.com.

In-Kind Partners include Acme Party and Tent, All About Katy, Cinco Ranch Magazine, Katy/Fort Bend Foodie Group, Genesis Photography, Houston Show Choir, Katy Christian Magazine, New Creative Media, SEO411, Kelley Sweet Professional Photography, SpeedPro Imaging, Swoon Magazine, and Zero-Point Organics.

Sip N Stroll will feature more than 200 wine selections provided by from the likes of Alexander Valley Vineyards, Ambiente Wine Importing, Babe by Swish Beverages, Becker Vineyards, Wine Spectator Winery of the Year – Bogle Family Vineyards, Constellation Brands, Delicato Family Vineyards, Folio Fine Wine Partners, Frederick Wildman & Sons, Freixenet~Mionetto USA, The Hess Collection Winery, Hope Family Vineyards, King Estate, Llano Estacado, Michael David Winery, O’Neill Wines, Ribioli Family Wines, Rodney Strong Vineyards, Santa Margherita USA, Chateau Ste. Michelle Wine Estates, Stella Rosa Wines, Trinchero Family Estates and The Wine Group with new additions to come. Craft Beer selections offered 11 Below Brewing Company, Ace Cider, Community Beer Company, Crook & Marker Beverages, Infamous Brewing Company, Karbach Brewing Company, Klaus Brewing, No Label Brewing, and Revolver Brewing.

Press release photos provided by Bobby Alcozar & Lily Palmer