UHV Recognizes Employee Of Year, Longtime Faculty Member

University of Houston-Victoria employees gathered Thursday to celebrate the service of longtime faculty and staff members, including the 2019 Employee of the Year and a faculty member who has worked at UHV almost as long as the university has existed.
Leonard Buckner, events technician in UHV Facilities, was recognized during the event for two reasons: he has worked at the university for 20 years, and he was voted the 2019 Employee of the Year by the university’s faculty and staff.
Paul Carlson, professor of education in the School of Education, Health Professions & Human Development, was recognized for 45 years of service to UHV. He joined UHV’s faculty in 1973, the same year the university was founded.
Carlson and Buckner were two of the UHV faculty and staff members honored Thursday during the university’s annual Faculty & Staff Recognition Luncheon.
“Paul and Leonard are two examples of the incredible dedication among the faculty and staff that make every part of UHV special,” UHV President Bob Glenn said. “They both have been at the university for a long time, and their commitment to excellence have made a lasting impact at UHV and in our community.”
Buckner joined UHV in 1999, and he has become a familiar face for anyone who hosts events at UHV. Employees who nominated him said he is known for his pleasant attitude and willingness to help make the setup for any event exactly the way organizers need it to be.
“I didn’t expect to receive this award, and it’s good to see how hard work pays off,” he said. “UHV is like a family, and I want to thank everyone who voted for me. Their appreciation makes me love what I do even more.”
Carlson has been involved in important areas of UHV, including developing new academic programs and being part of search committees for members of the university’s faculty and administration. Through the years, he’s seen some incredible changes in the university, he said.
“In the beginning, it felt like a small town where everybody knew everybody,” he said. “Now, after we’ve added underclassmen and athletics and seen so much growth, there’s a different, more energetic feeling. It’s wonderful and a joy to see.”
UHV employees choose the Employee of the Year by casting votes on an email ballot listing each 2019 UHV Employee of the Month.
In addition to Buckner, others listed on the ballot were:
- Claudio Gonzalez, senior admissions and records analyst in Admissions
- Andrika Buckner, budget assistant in the Budget office
- Shawn Brett, functional applications lead in Enrollment Management
- Angela Green, academic advisor in the School of Business Administration
- Keri Waligura, certification analyst in the School of Education, Health Professions & Human Development
- Chanel Hicks, health educator in the Counseling Center
- Karen Locher, interim library director of the UHV Library
- Christopher Wisofsky, systems administrator in Information Technology
- Heather Crow, administrative assistant in University College
- Halbert Harris, manager of campus technology support at UHV Katy
- Jennifer Reeder, academic advisor in the School of Arts & Sciences
Buckner received a $500 check, a UHV T-shirt and a plaque. His name also will be engraved on an Employee of the Year plaque displayed in UHV University West.
A similar reception for faculty and staff at UHV Katy will take place Tuesday.
Employees who have worked at the university for five, 10, 15, 20 or 30 years also were recognized on Thursday. Each employee’s name, title and department is listed below.
Five Years
- Moira Baldwin – assistant professor in the School of Education, Health Professions & Human Development
- Donna Brinegar – academic advisor in the School of Business Administration
- Andrika Buckner – budget assistant in the Budget Office
- Drenica Dervishi – interactive video technician in Information Technology
- Lauren Emerson – communications manager in Marketing & Communications
- Halbert Harris – manager of campus technical support at UHV Katy
- Magdalena Hernandez – psychological counselor in the Counseling Center
- Helen Johnson – academic advisor in the School of Business Administration
- Kristin Kenney – interim UHV registrar
- Lou Lloyd-Zannini – associate professor in the School of Education, Health Professions & Human Development
- Joseph Locke – assistant professor in the School of Arts & Sciences
- Therese Locke – academic advisor in the School of Arts & Sciences
- Donna Lutz – administrative assistant in the Provost’s Office
- Daniela Martinez – student recruitment coordinator in the School of Education, Health Professions & Human Development
- Jesse McLain – Student Success coach
- Ronald Monachello – assistant professor in the School of Education, Health Professions & Human Development
- Ruben Monroe – senior maintenance technician in Facilities
- Steve Montes – grounds manager in Facilities
- JoAnna Montez – senior secretary in Marketing & Communications
- Jason Moseley – groundskeeper in Facilities
- Betty Ramirez – senior secretary in the UHV Library
- Jennifer Reeder – academic advisor in the School of Arts & Sciences
- Grant Shaw – web services librarian in the UHV Library
- Ashley Shields – senior student receivables analyst in Student Billing
- Mark Stout – analyst in Institutional Research Effectiveness
- Anita Strange – telephone receptionist in Information Technology
- Liane Tanguay – assistant professor in the School of Arts & Sciences
- Michael Wilkinson – senior director of student services and judicial affairs
Ten Years
- Olga Chapa – associate professor in the School of Business Administration
- Debbie George – senior financial aid specialist
- Dagoberto Gilb – professor and writer in residence in the School of Arts & Sciences
- William Scott Harkey – lecturer in the School of Arts & Sciences
- Theresa Hawken – administrative assistant in the UHV Library
- Mary Lasater – associate professor in the School of Education, Health Professions & Human Development
- Jesica McCue – assistant clinical professor in the School of Arts & Sciences
- Candice Neill – applications programmer and developer in Student Affairs
- Farhang Niroomand – professor in the School of Business Administration
- Lindsey Ortiz – head softball coach
- Kyle Schlesinger – professor in the School of Arts & Sciences
- Ashley Sisson – assistant bursar in Student Billing
- Dmitri Sobolev – associate professor in the School of Arts & Sciences
- Erika Vermillion – senior administrative assistant in Student Affairs
- Valerie Walden – senior director of finance
- Matthew Wooton – carpenter in Facilities
- Jie Yang – professor in the School of Business Administration
- Jun Yang – associate professor in the School of Business Administration
15 Years
- Lou Ellen Callarman – senior library associate and interlibrary loan coordinator in the UHV Library
- Yvonne Garcia – international student coordinator in International Programs
- Eunice Mesa – senior training coordinator in Human Resources
- Yixi Ning – professor of finance in the School of Business Administration
- Aurora Robinson – administrative secretary in Marketing & Communications
- Cheryl Shumbera – senior functional analyst in Enrollment Management
- Rhiannon Smith – director of administration and student services in the School of Business Administration
- Charles Striedel – assistant director of Facilities
- Yun Wan – professor in the School of Arts & Sciences
- Qi Zhu – professor in the School of Arts & Sciences
20 Years
- Matthew Alexander – director of capital projects and construction
- Randall Faulk – senior director of Information Technology
- Yong Glasure – professor in the School of Business Administration
- Jun Lu – professor in the School of Business Administration
- Rosemary McCusker – senior recruitment coordinator in the School of Business Administration
- Susie Motal – business services coordinator
- Sandy Venneman – professor in the School of Arts & Sciences
- Deborah Westbrook – manager of certification and student services in the School of Education, Health Professions & Human Development
- Chun-Sheng Yu – professor in the School of Business Administration
30 Years
- Gail Crockett – head of technical services in the UHV Library