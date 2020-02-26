UHV Recognizes Employee Of Year, Longtime Faculty Member

University of Houston-Victoria employees gathered Thursday to celebrate the service of longtime faculty and staff members, including the 2019 Employee of the Year and a faculty member who has worked at UHV almost as long as the university has existed.

Leonard Buckner, events technician in UHV Facilities, was recognized during the event for two reasons: he has worked at the university for 20 years, and he was voted the 2019 Employee of the Year by the university’s faculty and staff.

Paul Carlson, professor of education in the School of Education, Health Professions & Human Development, was recognized for 45 years of service to UHV. He joined UHV’s faculty in 1973, the same year the university was founded.

Carlson and Buckner were two of the UHV faculty and staff members honored Thursday during the university’s annual Faculty & Staff Recognition Luncheon.

“Paul and Leonard are two examples of the incredible dedication among the faculty and staff that make every part of UHV special,” UHV President Bob Glenn said. “They both have been at the university for a long time, and their commitment to excellence have made a lasting impact at UHV and in our community.”

Buckner joined UHV in 1999, and he has become a familiar face for anyone who hosts events at UHV. Employees who nominated him said he is known for his pleasant attitude and willingness to help make the setup for any event exactly the way organizers need it to be.

“I didn’t expect to receive this award, and it’s good to see how hard work pays off,” he said. “UHV is like a family, and I want to thank everyone who voted for me. Their appreciation makes me love what I do even more.”

Carlson has been involved in important areas of UHV, including developing new academic programs and being part of search committees for members of the university’s faculty and administration. Through the years, he’s seen some incredible changes in the university, he said.

“In the beginning, it felt like a small town where everybody knew everybody,” he said. “Now, after we’ve added underclassmen and athletics and seen so much growth, there’s a different, more energetic feeling. It’s wonderful and a joy to see.”

UHV employees choose the Employee of the Year by casting votes on an email ballot listing each 2019 UHV Employee of the Month.

In addition to Buckner, others listed on the ballot were:

Claudio Gonzalez, senior admissions and records analyst in Admissions

Andrika Buckner, budget assistant in the Budget office

Shawn Brett, functional applications lead in Enrollment Management

Angela Green, academic advisor in the School of Business Administration

Keri Waligura, certification analyst in the School of Education, Health Professions & Human Development

Chanel Hicks, health educator in the Counseling Center

Karen Locher, interim library director of the UHV Library

Christopher Wisofsky, systems administrator in Information Technology

Heather Crow, administrative assistant in University College

Halbert Harris, manager of campus technology support at UHV Katy

Jennifer Reeder, academic advisor in the School of Arts & Sciences

Buckner received a $500 check, a UHV T-shirt and a plaque. His name also will be engraved on an Employee of the Year plaque displayed in UHV University West.

A similar reception for faculty and staff at UHV Katy will take place Tuesday.

Employees who have worked at the university for five, 10, 15, 20 or 30 years also were recognized on Thursday. Each employee’s name, title and department is listed below.

Five Years

Moira Baldwin – assistant professor in the School of Education, Health Professions & Human Development

Donna Brinegar – academic advisor in the School of Business Administration

Andrika Buckner – budget assistant in the Budget Office

Drenica Dervishi – interactive video technician in Information Technology

Lauren Emerson – communications manager in Marketing & Communications

Halbert Harris – manager of campus technical support at UHV Katy

Magdalena Hernandez – psychological counselor in the Counseling Center

Helen Johnson – academic advisor in the School of Business Administration

Kristin Kenney – interim UHV registrar

Lou Lloyd-Zannini – associate professor in the School of Education, Health Professions & Human Development

Joseph Locke – assistant professor in the School of Arts & Sciences

Therese Locke – academic advisor in the School of Arts & Sciences

Donna Lutz – administrative assistant in the Provost’s Office

Daniela Martinez – student recruitment coordinator in the School of Education, Health Professions & Human Development

Jesse McLain – Student Success coach

Ronald Monachello – assistant professor in the School of Education, Health Professions & Human Development

Ruben Monroe – senior maintenance technician in Facilities

Steve Montes – grounds manager in Facilities

JoAnna Montez – senior secretary in Marketing & Communications

Jason Moseley – groundskeeper in Facilities

Betty Ramirez – senior secretary in the UHV Library

Jennifer Reeder – academic advisor in the School of Arts & Sciences

Grant Shaw – web services librarian in the UHV Library

Ashley Shields – senior student receivables analyst in Student Billing

Mark Stout – analyst in Institutional Research Effectiveness

Anita Strange – telephone receptionist in Information Technology

Liane Tanguay – assistant professor in the School of Arts & Sciences

Michael Wilkinson – senior director of student services and judicial affairs

Ten Years

Olga Chapa – associate professor in the School of Business Administration

Debbie George – senior financial aid specialist

Dagoberto Gilb – professor and writer in residence in the School of Arts & Sciences

William Scott Harkey – lecturer in the School of Arts & Sciences

Theresa Hawken – administrative assistant in the UHV Library

Mary Lasater – associate professor in the School of Education, Health Professions & Human Development

Jesica McCue – assistant clinical professor in the School of Arts & Sciences

Candice Neill – applications programmer and developer in Student Affairs

Farhang Niroomand – professor in the School of Business Administration

Lindsey Ortiz – head softball coach

Kyle Schlesinger – professor in the School of Arts & Sciences

Ashley Sisson – assistant bursar in Student Billing

Dmitri Sobolev – associate professor in the School of Arts & Sciences

Erika Vermillion – senior administrative assistant in Student Affairs

Valerie Walden – senior director of finance

Matthew Wooton – carpenter in Facilities

Jie Yang – professor in the School of Business Administration

Jun Yang – associate professor in the School of Business Administration

15 Years

Lou Ellen Callarman – senior library associate and interlibrary loan coordinator in the UHV Library

Yvonne Garcia – international student coordinator in International Programs

Eunice Mesa – senior training coordinator in Human Resources

Yixi Ning – professor of finance in the School of Business Administration

Aurora Robinson – administrative secretary in Marketing & Communications

Cheryl Shumbera – senior functional analyst in Enrollment Management

Rhiannon Smith – director of administration and student services in the School of Business Administration

Charles Striedel – assistant director of Facilities

Yun Wan – professor in the School of Arts & Sciences

Qi Zhu – professor in the School of Arts & Sciences

20 Years

Matthew Alexander – director of capital projects and construction

Randall Faulk – senior director of Information Technology

Yong Glasure – professor in the School of Business Administration

Jun Lu – professor in the School of Business Administration

Rosemary McCusker – senior recruitment coordinator in the School of Business Administration

Susie Motal – business services coordinator

Sandy Venneman – professor in the School of Arts & Sciences

Deborah Westbrook – manager of certification and student services in the School of Education, Health Professions & Human Development

Chun-Sheng Yu – professor in the School of Business Administration

30 Years