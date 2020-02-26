Sen. Cruz: The Pro-Life Fight is Far From Over

WASHINGTON, D.C. – U.S. Sen. Ted Cruz (R-Texas), member of the Senate Committee on the Judiciary, issued the following statement after Senate Democrats voted against the Born-Alive Abortion Survivors Protection Act and the Pain-Capable Unborn Child Protection Act, two pieces of common-sense pieces of legislation to restore the fundamental rights of unborn and newborn babies:

“Today, Democrats had an opportunity to stand on the side of science, to stand on the side of reason, and to stand on the side of precious life. Instead, Democrats stood on the side of barbarity and cruelty, continuing their tradition of neglecting moral responsibility in the name of their radicalized, pro-abortion agenda.

“The fight for life is far from over. I will continue to stand up for the unborn and newborn babies who feel pain in the womb and are denied a chance at life. Now, more than ever, I remain committed to restore a culture where every human life is respected and protected as a precious gift from God.”

As a leading defender of life and a strong advocate for the pro-life movement in the Senate, Sen. Cruz is an original co-sponsor of the Born-Alive Abortion Survivors Protection Act and the Pain-Capable Unborn Child Protection Act. Yesterday, Sen. Cruz delivered remarks on the Senate floor to voice his support for these two pro-life bills.

On the Born-Alive Abortion Survivors Protection Act and the Pain-Capable Unborn Child Protection Act, Sen. Cruz said:

“Mr. President, I rise today for every child who has been denied the chance to live. For the little boys and for the little girls who never got the chance to breathe a breath of air to live life. Never got the chance to grow up to be athletes, doctors, poets, or inventors. Never got the chance to live their own unique lives. This year marks the 47th tragic anniversary of Roe vs. Wade, the Supreme Court decision that forced on all 50 states abortion on demand.”

“And in recent years, we’ve seen the Democratic Party not listening to the concerns of a great many people of goodwill on both sides of the party, but rather radicalizing. We’ve seen leading contenders for the Presidential nomination in the Democratic field declare that pro-life Democrats are no longer welcome in the party. And we’ve seen far too many Democrats embrace extreme positions on abortion. Abortion up until the moment of birth and even horrifically after that.”

“Tomorrow, the Senate has an opportunity to speak out against those extreme radical positions. To say this isn’t okay. To draw a line. To find what should be some degree of common ground. We’re going to be voting on two bills in the Senate tomorrow, the Born Alive Abortion Survivors Protection Act and the Pain Capable Unborn Child Protection Act. I’m proud to be an original co-sponsor of both pieces of legislation. These are both common sense pieces of legislation that would work to restore fundamental rights for the unborn and for newborn babies.”

“This should bring us together and I urge our colleagues on both sides of the aisle to stand together for life. Every life is a precious unique gift from God.”

Watch Sen. Cruz’s full floor speech here.

Earlier this month, during a full Senate Judiciary committee hearing focused on the Born-Alive Abortion Survivors Protection Act, Sen. Cruz denounced Democrats’ extreme pro-abortion statements and defended the need to protect the precious lives of the unborn.

In January, Sen. Cruz joined hundreds of thousands of pro-life supporters at the 2020 March for Life rally in D.C. in support of the pro-life movement and to advocate for pro-life policies at all levels of government.