RODEOHOUSTON is arguably the hottest and most exciting event in our city, and this year it starts March 3 but the cook-off starts this week!

From fried foods, buckin’ broncos and mutton bustin’, the dust particles, animal dander and mold spores are in the air making these next three weeks an allergen nightmare. Houstonians can expect to experience and increase in symptoms such as:

Nasal congestion and inflammation

Itchy and watery eyes

Sneezing

Additionally, timing of the rodeo corresponds closely with Houston’s peak spring pollen season. The experts at Texas ENT Specialists have a few tips for those throwin’ on their boots and heading to the rodeo:

Pre-medicate with an antihistamine prior to exposure if you have known allergies.

Avoid areas that are not well ventilated or are heavily soiled.

Stay out of pens/cages or any areas that animal bedding might be harboring allergens.

Wash your hands after touching livestock to reduce exposure to allergens.

Shower after you get home and throw those chaps in the wash!

Wipe away the boot-scoot-and-boogie this rodeo season with Texas ENT Specialists. Please let me know if you would like to speak with one of our doctors to further discuss tips on combating rodeo allergies.