The Exchange Club of Sugar Land’s 33rd Annual Spaghetti Dinner Fundraiser will be held on Saturday, April 25

The Exchange Club of Sugar Land’s 33rd Annual Spaghetti Dinner Fundraiser will be held on Saturday, April 25, 2020 from 5:30 pm to 9 pm at Fluor Corporation cafeteria, 1 Fluor Daniel Drive, Sugar Land. This year’s theme is WINNER WINNER SPAGHETTI DINNER! Every attendee will receive a red ticket, and during the evening a drawing will be held to see which attendee wins a $100 bill just for attending! WINNER WINNER SPAGHETTI DINNER!

Individual Tickets are- Adult $15, Children $5 (7-12), and under 7 eat free. Raffle Tickets – $100 – Includes 2 adult meals & 2 child meals, plus may win Cruises, Gift Cards and More. A Live and silent auction with fabulous gifts will be held.

This fundraiser attracts individuals, families and businesses from the greater Sugar Land area and supports local non-profits such as

Child Advocates of Fort Bend,

Fort Bend County Women’s Center,

Texana Center for Autistic Children,

Fort Bend Seniors Meals on Wheels,

Fort Bend Council on Substance Abuse,

Crime Stoppers,

YMCA

Literacy Council of Fort Bend and many others.

It also supports Exchange Cooperative Community Service Projects like Santa’s Exchange which provides thousands of gifts for underprivileged children in association with other Exchange Clubs, Rotary and Toys for Tots.

Each team’s eccentric costumes are always a hit. A children’s area with a cake walk, face painting, games and prizes is just part of the fun-filled event. A live and silent auction, raffle and live entertainment complete this enjoyable evening.

Join us for fun, and remember IT’S ALL FOR THE KIDS!For more information or to volunteer or contribute call any member of the Exchange Club or Paul Barnett, the Chair of the event and Exchange Club of Sugar Land’s President Elect at 713-822-4612.