Friday, April 24th 11AM to 1PM

The Fulshear-Katy Area Chamber of Commerce is excited to host Salute to Business 2020 with the 48th Governor of Texas Greg Abbott as the Keynote Speaker. We invite the community to attend this luncheon and reflect on the past year and be inspired for the new year.

This year’s Presenting Sponsor is our very own Fulshear Friendly Walmart. Sponsorship opportunities and Individual tickets are available now at www.FulshearKaty.com.

This event will be held at the George D. Young Agriculture Sciences Center, 5801 Katy Hockley Cutoff Rd., Katy TX 77493.

Fulshear-Katy Area Chamber of Commerce website www.fulshearkaty.com