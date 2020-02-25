Public’s assistance needed to find next of kin

County Institute of Forensic Sciences | 1861 Old Spanish Trail, Houston, Texas 77054 | www.harriscountytx.gov/ifs

Announcement Date:

2/24/2020 Date of Death/Recovery:

2/10/2020

IFS Case Number:

ML20-0563 Law Enforcement

Agency and Case

Number:

Houston Police Department

1908-3820S

NamUs.gov Number: UP65658

Recovery Location: 1300 St. Joseph Parkway, Houston, TX 77002

Demographic Description:

Sex: Male Height: 6’ Wt: 207 lbs Age: Adult

ADDITIONAL IDENTIFIERS:

The decedent was found wearing a tan zipper, hooded sweatshirt, tan t-shirt from Harris County Juvenile

Probation (size 2XL), navy blue t-shirt (size XL), white string knit work-type gloves, disposable blue pants, green

non-slip socks and black socks. The decedent has no tattoos.

CASE DETAILS:

The decedent was found on the sidewalk with a red plaid blanket without any identification.



If you recognize or believe you may be able to help identify the deceased, contact

the Harris County Institute of Forensic Sciences at either number provided:

Main Number: 832-927-5000 or Forensic Investigations: 832-927-5001