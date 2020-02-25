County Institute of Forensic Sciences | 1861 Old Spanish Trail, Houston, Texas 77054 | www.harriscountytx.gov/ifs
Forensic Investigations: 832-927-5001
Announcement Date:
2/24/2020 Date of Death/Recovery:
2/10/2020
IFS Case Number:
ML20-0563 Law Enforcement
Agency and Case
Number:
Houston Police Department
1908-3820S
NamUs.gov Number: UP65658
Recovery Location: 1300 St. Joseph Parkway, Houston, TX 77002
Demographic Description:
Sex: Male Height: 6’ Wt: 207 lbs Age: Adult
ADDITIONAL IDENTIFIERS:
The decedent was found wearing a tan zipper, hooded sweatshirt, tan t-shirt from Harris County Juvenile
Probation (size 2XL), navy blue t-shirt (size XL), white string knit work-type gloves, disposable blue pants, green
non-slip socks and black socks. The decedent has no tattoos.
CASE DETAILS:
The decedent was found on the sidewalk with a red plaid blanket without any identification.
If you recognize or believe you may be able to help identify the deceased, contact
the Harris County Institute of Forensic Sciences at either number provided:
Main Number: 832-927-5000 or Forensic Investigations: 832-927-5001
Public’s assistance needed to find next of kin
