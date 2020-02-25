25 innovative classroom projects earn $100,000 in funding from Harmony Education Foundation

Building a solar car, teaching 3D game design and starting a literary magazine are just some of the innovative classroom projects that will be funded this year by $100,000 in grants provided to Harmony Public Schools by the Harmony Education Foundation.

The foundation is awarding the grants to Harmony Public Schools educators to implement 25 innovative, hands-on projects submitted for consideration to the foundation’s Classroom Grants Program, foundation CEO Dr. E. Tevfik Eski said.

“These projects will enhance student achievement, encourage creative thinking and inspire students to learn new skills,” Dr. Eski said. “These initial grantees are setting a high standard for teachers who want to challenge their students through high school and beyond.

The newly-funded projects will begin this semester, and were chosen based on a variety of criteria, including:

Ability to grow student achievement in a data-driven, measurable way;

Ability to successfully replicate at additional Harmony campuses;

Breadth of positive impact to students.

“It’s inspiring to see all of the creative ideas that our teachers and campus leaders came up with for growing student outcomes,” Harmony CEO Fatih Ay said. “As educators, we know that when students and teachers personally connect with the material being taught in the classroom, it creates an environment where collaboration and academic achievement flourish. It also makes learning more fun for everyone.

“These grants from the Harmony Education Foundation help make that possible by allowing teachers to introduce innovative classroom experiences which they know will engage and impact their specific students most.”

The projects to be funded this year include a pre-employment transition skills course for Brownsville students with special needs. The pilot program, submitted by Special Education Life Skills teacher Nicole Russeau of Harmony School of Innovation-Brownsville, aims to better prepare students with special needs in the transition from high school to the real world. This class will teach students the basic fundamentals of independent adult living and employment.

“I am honored to have [HEF] support,” Russeau said. “I’m extremely motivated to pilot this new project and I’m humbled by the amount of positive feedback that I have been shown since working with Harmony. This is truly an amazing workplace, and I have been blessed with a great team here at Harmony.”

Other recipients include:

(Project Manager & Title, Campus Name, Project Title, Total Award)

Michael E. Teskin/GT Coordinator, Harmony Science Academy-Odessa, Coding – AutoAuto, $1,000

Mihriye Ekren/Director Curriculum LOTL, Central Office, LOTE-T Speech Contest, $5,000

Michael E. Teskin/GT Coordinator, Harmony Science Academy – Odessa, Ozobot, $1,200

Ryan Brown/5th Grade Mathematics, Harmony Science Academy-Cedar Park, Customized Mathematical Technical Board Games, $455.76

Jessica R Wilcox/ELA Department Head – GT Coordinator, Harmony Science Academy-Sugar Land, Interactive board for Interactive Education, $5,586

Gungor Sahin/Physics and STEM Teacher, Harmony School of Innovation-Brownsville, 3D Physics Formulas and Figures, $2,398

Shireesh Apte/Chemistry, Harmony Science Academy-Euless/Harmony School of Excellence-Euless, Genetically Engineering Yogurt Bacteria to Produce an Antimalarial Peptide, $1,269.59

Adam Unlu, Harmony School of Excellence-Laredo,Solar Powered Car, $15,000

Melissa Robinson/ESL Teacher, Harmony Science Academy – Fort Worth, “Listening, Speaking, Learning!,” $599.50

Hande Bulut/Science & GATE Teacher, Harmony School of Innovation-San Antonio, 3d Printer, $3,150.32

Jennifer Barrientez/Director of Performance Management, Central Office Human Resources, Harmony Public Schools Leadership Summit, $10,000

Melike Inam, Harmony Science Academy-Katy, Sprout Pro 3D Game Design, $2,439

Gnanapoompavai Shanmugam, Harmony Science Academy-Katy, Experience The World Through Books, $1,291.25

Gnanapoompavai Shanmugam, Harmony Science Academy – Katy, Kinesthetic Learning using HP Sprout Computer, $2,640.22

Yolanda Ramirez/ESL Coordinator, Harmony Science Academy-Odessa, Computer-based Language Acquisition-Beyond Testing, $8,274.32

Burak Yilmaz/STEM Director, Central Office, Harmony Science & Engineering Fair (H-SEF), $15,000

Michele Ali/ Math/Science/SS Teacher, Harmony School of Enrichment-Houston, Making Science a Reality, $2,442

Ahmet Afsin/Teacher, Harmony Science Academy-Euless, Laser Light Energy Powered Drone, $6,450

JoDee Moran/Social Studies Teacher, Harmony School of Innovation-San Antonio, Improving the Waving Process, $1,106.06

Misty Kacal/Teacher, Harmony Science Academy-Sugar Land, Bringing the Night Sky to Our Students With a Discovery Dome, $425

Nicole Russeau/Special Education Life Skills Teacher 6-12th Grade, Harmony School of Innovation-Brownsville, Pre – Employment Transition Service Class, $4,358.50

Delia Talamantes/Kindergarten Teacher, Harmony School of Innovation-Laredo, Interactive Learning, $4,824

Eleanor Parker/Social Studies Teacher, Harmony School of Discovery-Houston, Student Engagement through Virtual and Augmented Learning, $8,150

Adam Sahin, Central Office Tracking Class of 2019: Post-Secondary Study, $2,000

Serenity S. Garcia/8th Grade English Language Arts, Harmony Science Academy – El Paso, Harmony Literary Magazine, $1,290

