Leyha Williams named Youth of the Year for Boys & Girls Clubs of Greater Houston at Youth of the Year Dinner  

HOUSTON, February 21, 2020 – Boys & Girls Clubs of Greater Houston (BGCGH) announces that Leyha Williams, a member of the Johnny Mitchell Club in Galveston, was named 2020 Youth of the Year at the annual Youth of the Year (YOY) dinner held Feb. 19 at the Junior League of Houston, with the Houston Texans’ Jacob Martin serving as keynote speaker and MIX 96.5’s Jason Cage doing emcee duties. The Youth of the Year program honors and celebrates inspiring teens and their incredible journeys and is based on outstanding leadership, service, academic excellence and dedication to living a healthy lifestyle. The program and event were generously underwritten by Chevron.

Williams will compete in the state Youth of the Year competition in March and will receive a $5,000 college scholarship which she will use for Howard University, where she plans to study public relations. Her ultimate goal is to be a public interest attorney and a U.S. Congresswoman.

More than 250 attendees, including BGCGH board members, staff and supporters, also got to hear from BGCGH’s top three YOY candidates: Williams, Robert Ellis III from the Johnny Mitchell Club and Gregory Robinson from the Allen Parkway Club. Each gave inspiring speeches about their personal journeys with BGCGH.

Williams, who describes herself as eager and empathetic shared how important she feels mentoring is to youth. “The improvement of our nation lies not within the hands of our youth, but in those who are educating them.”

This was also the inaugural year for the Carol Freeman Volunteer of the Year Award – named for long-time volunteer Carol Freeman, who has been a tireless mentor to the kids at the BGCGH’s Galveston Club. She is also the first recipient of the award, which honors selfless and outstanding service to youth on behalf of the Boys & Girls Clubs of Greater Houston.

“We are proud to honor our Youth of the Year, Leyha Williams, for her exemplary leadership and character as a member of Boys & Girls Clubs of Greater Houston,” says Kevin Hattery, President and CEO. “She represents that best about Boys & Girls Clubs, where we believe, ‘Great Futures Start Here.’ BGCGH also salutes our amazing volunteer Carol Freeman, with an award named for her.”

Newly elected Chairman of the Board Julius Young says, “As a former Club kid myself, I appreciate the hard work, dedication and strong values that made Leyha stand out to be named 2020 Youth of the Year. We wish her the best in the state competition and far beyond. Our programs are making a difference in the lives of our members and their families.”

About Boys and Girls Clubs of Greater Houston

Our mission is to inspire and enable all youth, especially those who need us most, to realize their full potential as productive, responsible and caring citizens. Our vision is to put success within reach for our Club members and keep them on track to graduate high school. We help them realize a positive plan for the future that includes good character, citizenship, workforce readiness and a healthy lifestyle. Each year, more than 25,000 youth ages 6 to 17 walk through our doors for our after-school and summer programs. At our Clubs, youth are provided meals, strong role models, homework assistance, organized athletics, character development and access to the arts. Membership costs just $5 per school-year and $20 for the entire summer. We are a United Way agency. Great Futures Start Here.