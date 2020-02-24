In10City to Headline Katy ISD Education Foundation Event

Gatsby’s GROOVE Proceeds Benefit the Foundation’s Teacher Grant Program

(Katy, TX) – The Katy ISD Education Foundation announces its annual GROOVE spring fundraiser on Friday, March 27 from 6:30 p.m. – 11 p.m.at the Omni Houston Hotel at Westside. This year’s event has a roaring twist, and proudly features the band In10City, a group known for creative mashups, and non-stop energy.

All proceeds from GROOVE benefit the Foundation and its Inspiring Imagination teacher grant program. The Katy ISD Education Foundation celebrated a spectacular milestone this school year with $1.6 million awarded in its first seven years of Inspiring Imagination teacher grants. GROOVE played a key role in reaching that milestone and will continue to garner much-needed support as the Foundation’s grant program expands. The Foundation will award its eighth round of grants to

Katy ISD teachers in May 2020.

GROOVE admission is $200 per person, covering all event costs including a donation to the Foundation. Spotlight event features: Wine/Spirit Pull, Big-Board Silent Auction, Casino, Dinner, and Dancing to In10City. Seating will be limited, so early ticket purchase is encouraged.

Early event sponsors include PBK Architects; Phillips 66; Memorial Hermann Katy; Thompson & Horton, LLP; Houston Methodist West Hospital; Satterfield & Pontikes Construction, Inc.; VLK Architects; Stantec; Balfour Yearbooks & Scholastics; Texas IBI Group, Inc.; Cane Island; Chris & Amy Scarborough; Raising Cane’s; MD Anderson Cancer Center; LJA Engineering, Inc.; First Community Credit Union; Fred & Patti Shafer; Prosperity Bank; Recruiting Source International; Huckabee Architects; Terra Associates, Inc. Additional sponsorship opportunities are available and include incentives commensurate with the sponsorship level.

For more information or to purchase tickets and sponsorships visit https://tinyurl.com/GROOVE20 or www.katyisdeducationfoundation.org or contact the Katy ISD Education Foundation at 281-396-6031, foundation@katyisd.org.

About the Katy ISD Education Foundation – The Katy ISD Education Foundation is a 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization that unites people and companies with big hearts and a big belief in Katy ISD students and teachers to provide unprecedented opportunities for both. To join us, visit www.katyisdeducationfoundation.org.