Achieve Fort Bend County Kicks Off The 5th Annual Summer Reading Campaign

ACHIEVE Fort Bend County has officially kicked off it’s 2020 summer reading program! Each year ACHIEVE Fort Bend County provides 10 books each to more than 800 first grade students (8000 books!) identified as needing additional support with reading skills. The ACHIEVE Fort Bend Board of Directors thanks the community for their support last year and is hopeful too increase the number of students this year to 1000!!

With the generous support local foundations and many individuals from the community, ACHIEVE provides students who struggle to read at the level of their peers the opportunity to read books on their own, in their home environment over the summer months of June, July and August. The aim of the program is to maintain and support growth in reading during the summer school break and keep these students from falling behind.

Since the program’s inception in 2016, more than 2,000 low-income, English- and Spanish-speaking first grade students in Title I schools in need of support with their reading skills have been served by the program. For the 2019 summer session, a total of 193 Spanish-speaking first graders and 610 English-speaking first graders received books. Studies have shown that these students without access to print in the early years can fall further and further behind each year and ultimately are at risk of dropping out before graduating high school. ACHIEVE Fort Bend County’s goal is to provide access to books in the early years to promote success in school.

In addition to the grant support, the reading program was made possible by a league of volunteers and community leaders who coordinated their expertise and services to bring the program to fruition. Once the list of students is provided by the schools, qualified volunteer educators select books that are suitable for their reading level, language and interest. Volunteers sort the books into donated book bags with a personalized name tag made for each child. The books are then delivered by Fort Bend County Precinct Constables. “The joy these students have when receiving their very own book bag is evident as we recognize that by simply providing access to the reading material, the students will want to read the books over and over and share them with others within their household,” remarked James Patterson, ACHIEVE Fort Bend County Board Chairman.

ACHIEVE Fort Bend is grateful to the many business leaders, school administrators, current and retired educational professionals, law enforcement personnel, faith based organizations and many concerned community volunteers who all work to see children succeed. Parents and students are critical participants as the opportunity to raise the child’s academic level is possible with daily exposure to a stack of books in the home to enjoy and share again and again.

For more information please visit the ACHIEVE Fort Bend County Facebook Page or email achievefbc@yahoo.com.