2020 Rosenberg State of the City Recap

(ROSENBERG, TEXAS) Mayor William T. “Bill” Benton spoke to over 275 business owners and residents at the Central Fort Bend Chamber’s annual Rosenberg State of the City luncheon held this past Wednesday, February 19, 2020, at the Rosenberg Civic Center.

The theme of the Mayor’s address was “Rosenberg: Yesterday, Today & Tomorrow”. He noted an annual budget of about $80 million and the city’s population to be at 40,344 with continued growth in the future. He reviewed the City’s accomplishments noting the city was awarded a Superior Water System rating, the implementation of a new text notification system and Rosenberg was named one of the Best Cities to Live in Texas. He also reported that the median home value in Rosenberg is $185,933 which is up 4.1% over the past year with projection to rise 3.3% within the next year. He also gave an update on the Dollar Tree Distribution Center and the Rosenberg Business Park which will bring many jobs to the area.

This year’s State of the City luncheon was presented by Si Environmental. Underwriter sponsors included CivilCorp Engineers, Fort Bend Construction Company, Fort Bend Family Promise, Frost Bank, Jones|Carter, Kaluza, Inc., NewQuest Properties, Paradigm, Republic Services, Inc., Texas State Technical College, The University of Texas MD Anderson Cancer Center and Wharton County Junior College.

For more information regarding the Chamber and its programs, you can visit the Central Fort Bend Chamber website at www.cfbca.org.

The Central Fort Bend Chamber is a 109-year old non-profit membership organization dedicated to creating a strong local economy where businesses can prosper. The Central Fort Bend Chamber advocates for over 600 local businesses led by a volunteer board of directors who are dedicated to sustaining Fort Bend County’s quality of life and keeping our community and economy vibrant.