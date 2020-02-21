The largest number of cheaters caught last year at Western University represents graduate students.

Because students at Western’s postgraduate and postgraduate school have repeatedly warned that the most plagiaristic offenses between 1 July 2018 and 30 June 2019 have been committed by others, the report of the University Senate states.

The teachers reported 44 cases, including 29 students, who took an F course and had a verbal memory of plagiarism.

Penalties ranged from zero marks in an assignment to re-submissions with a maximum score of 60% for graduate students finding plagiarism.

Cheating at the graduate level isn’t really a book exploring the root causes of student cheating, says James M. Lang, author of Chess Lessons. Students can check plagiarism by plagiarism checker online.

Lang said that around three quarters of undergraduate and college students admitted to copying the job or other deception of other people.

Lang, a professor of English and director of the Center for Teaching Excellence at Assumption College in Worcester, said that ‘ Most students confess to cheating once during their studies, ‘ in Worcester’ that can be as simple as looking at someone else’s quiz to appear more serious.

“They’re driven mostly because they have to finish,” he said. “They may not feel as if the class is fair, or have no experience or support in the classroom.”