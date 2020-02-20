Texas Comptroller’s Office Launches Matagorda Bay Economic and Ecological Resources Report  

(AUSTIN) — The Texas Comptroller’s Natural Resources program has launched the first of six installments of the Matagorda Bay Economic and Ecological Resources Report. Presented as an interactive story map, the report will synthesize economic analyses, research updates and public feedback with maps, videos and photos collected in the field to support the Matagorda Bay Ecosystem Assessment.

In 2019, the Natural Resources program partnered with Texas A&M University-Corpus Christi to perform a comprehensive study of Matagorda Bay. This project, the Matagorda Bay Ecosystem Assessment, will collect information on key species and habitats to support their ongoing conservation while also identifying potential impacts to the continued development of the Texas economy. To support this effort, the Natural Resources staff and Matagorda Bay researchers are working with local stakeholders to identify and incorporate local knowledge into the characterization of Matagorda Bay.

“Our first public stakeholder meeting, held in Palacios last September, was a great success,” Texas Comptroller Glenn Hegar said. “Based on the wide range of interests expressed at the meeting, we wanted to create a visual record of the project that the public could easily access, share and contribute to throughout the Matagorda Bay Ecosystem Assessment. This report represents the ongoing collaboration between our agency, our academic partners and our local stakeholders.”

The first installment of the Matagorda Bay Economic and Ecological Resources Report introduces the Natural Resources program and the experts responsible for seven research tasks occurring simultaneously throughout the bay. Future installments will include economic analyses and research updates to present an in-depth look at the ecosystem’s natural resources and their impact on the local economy.

The Comptroller’s office works to engage local stakeholders in species conservation and the development of science-based solutions to balance economic activity and environmental protection. Since 2009, the Comptroller’s office has administered state legislative appropriations to Texas public universities to conduct scientific research on imperiled, threatened and endangered species.

Explore the first installment of the report and the Matagorda Bay Ecosystem Assessment on the Comptroller’s Natural Resources Program website.