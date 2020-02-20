Kenneth Janis Named New Chief Operating Officer Of Kelsey-Seybold Management Services, LLC

HOUSTON (Feb. 20, 2020) – Kenneth Janis, M.H.A., M.B.A., a healthcare finance executive with 25 years of experience in the field, was recently appointed by the Kelsey-Seybold Management Services (KSMS) board of managers to serve as Chief Operating Officer (COO). In this role, Janis is responsible for leading the team of vice presidents who are tasked with delivering all administrative services to Kelsey-Seybold Medical Group at a time of accelerated growth for the organization.

Over the last two years, Janis helped lead the diligence process that led to a strategic partnership with TPG Capital, the private equity platform of global alternative asset firm TPG. The partnership was announced in January 2020.

“Our position in the marketplace and new strategic partnership with TPG Capital are examples of how Kenneth’s incomparable expertise have impacted our ability to deliver on the Clinic’s mission and values and how we will continue to serve the region in the future,” said Tony Lin, Chairman of Kelsey-Seybold Clinic. “Throughout this two-year process, Kenneth’s diligence, leadership, and innate understanding of our corporate culture helped the group secure a partner who saw in us what we all believe to be true – the potential for growth and sustainability in doing the right things for our patients.”

Janis began his career in healthcare finance as a business intern with Kelsey-Seybold Clinic in 1996 after completing a Master of Healthcare Administration and Master of Business Administration at University of Houston – Clear Lake. He was quickly promoted to contract administrator a year later and then to Division Manager of Payor Services & Managed Care Finance, where he delved into the world of managed care, focusing on analyzing payor contracts, profitability, and performance of at-risk contracts. It was in this role, and later as the Director of Claims and Managed Care Finance, that Janis cultivated the Healthcare Finance team.

Janis’ role with Kelsey-Seybold Management Services continued to grow as the Clinic grew. Between 2001 and 2004, Janis served as the Director of Managed Care and managed seven departments, including Utilization Management, Case Management, Credentialing, Managed Care Finance, and Claims. In the role that followed, as Director of the Business Office, Janis took responsibility for the entire revenue cycle, developing and implementing process improvements that helped position Kelsey-Seybold for success as a leader and innovator in risk-based payment arrangements.

Janis was named Vice President of Healthcare Finance in 2005. Shortly after, he was part of the leadership team that, in 2007, helped launch KelseyCare, a value-based commercial health plan offered through Cigna. This risk-based health benefit is now offered through multiple payors and currently covers more than 100,000 lives in the Houston-Galveston region. Less than two years later, he was a member of the leadership team that helped launch KelseyCare Advantage, a Medicare Advantage plan offered to eligible beneficiaries in the Houston-Galveston region and the only CMS 5-star rated plan in the area.

“Above all else, our culture of caring for patients here at Kelsey-Seybold is something I truly believe in. I pledge to help preserve our distinctive culture while also helping to ensure the sustainability and efficiency of the day-to-day administrative operations of our organization,” said Janis. “I am looking forward to working more closely with my colleagues and friends in this transitional phase of our strategic growth – the strength, talent, and loyalty of our leadership team is what makes this new opportunity so exciting. It’s an exciting time to be here at Kelsey-Seybold, and I’m looking forward to the years ahead.”

Kenneth Janis lives in Friendswood, TX with his wife and three children.