HOUSTON — Harris County Public Health (HCPH) staff and volunteers will go door-to-door this Saturday in Northwest Harris County to assess residents’ needs more than two years after Hurricane Harvey. This area was affected by flooding during Harvey and some residents are still trying to recover. Survey results will be shared with local, state, and federal public partners to better understand how residents were impacted, what their current needs are, and how to better prepare residents for future emergencies.

On Saturday, February 22, survey teams will visit randomly selected homes in the Klein, Tomball, Cypress, and Spring area. Survey takers will be asking residents how they have fared since Harvey, and what their current needs are.

Some of the questions will include:

Was your home flooded?

Do you still have damage?

Did you have mold in your home?

This is a confidential survey and residents will not be asked to sign the survey or identify themselves, and their addresses will not be included on the surveys. The survey, known as a Community Assessment for Public Health Emergency Response (CASPER) , is based on the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) model.

“Hurricane Harvey was devastating to many Harris County residents. The survey helps us determine if residents still have unmet needs more than two years after Harvey. Though, we certainly hope that there won’t be another Harvey, we want our residents to be as prepared as possible before an emergency or disaster strikes.,” said Dr. Umair A. Shah, Executive Director of Harris County Public Health.

HCPH also surveyed the severely impacted communities in Harris County, click here to see survey results.