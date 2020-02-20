A Deep Dive Into Pet and Human Relationship

Pets are great for so many things; they add so much joy to our lives. But looking past just that happy feeling they give us, pets do a lot more for you, your life and those around you.

Health benefits

There are many health benefits that come into play when owning a pet. Not including the exercise that you’ll be getting with constant walks with owning a dog, but the emotional and mental support will also be a big factor in owning any pet. You’ll find that spending time with your animal companion can have positive effects on your health with reduced stress levels, and reduced blood pressure. When dealing with symptoms of anxiety or depression, properly licensed animals for emotional support can provide that ease to your mental health as well. You’ll have to attain and send out ESA (Emotional Support Animal) letters, but once you do, you’ll find these animals, specifically trained to recognize and act in such cases to assist you back to feeling better. Additionally, service pets and dogs help in a multitude of ways and occupations. Whether it’s with kids and different mental capabilities, or with disabled or elderly to navigate their lives, there’s a companion out there that can support you.

Active lifestyle

Depending on the type of pet you own, your lifestyle may see an improvement to your health and fitness. Owning a dog would be a large contributor to your healthy life as your amount of exercise will increase as they will require walks on a regular basis. If you are already active, this may not make as much of a difference, but for many, these regular walks will provide the majority of their daily exercises, preventing you from living a completely docile lifestyle.

Structure and organization

The fact is, owning a pet is a huge responsibility. You’re going to be walking your dog, taking pets get groomed, or to the vet for checkups and health needs. Your life is going to be busy and if you don’t have a structure or routine, it’s going to be way more than you can handle. Owning a pet, and having the responsibilities that come with that, force you to better structure and organize your life, and this will translate to all non-pet related aspects as well.

Companionship

Your pets are capable of loving unconditionally and don’t know how much companionship they’ll have to offer. Depending on your personality, you can find a pet that will suit you and what you want in terms of attention to love. If you are more social and want an attentive and playful pet, one with an outgoing personality to match, a dog may be the direction you should go in. On the other hand, if a person has a more quiet, reserved, or independent personality, they may lean towards owning a cat, bird or fish, where their personalities may be on the more reserved side. Alternatively, pets are great for differing personalities, if you want one to not necessarily compliment yourself, but help you keep balanced. Maybe you’re quiet and want to have a bit more excitement in your life, there’s a dog out there ready to give you that burst of sunshine. There’s a perfect pet out there waiting for everyone.

Protection

Once you’ve formed a bond with your pet, they may show a protective aggression at the sign of a threat to you. Of course, they do this out of love as they see you as theirs to protect and care for, just as much as you see them as your own to protect. Each animal may show protective instincts differently, some standing guard of you while others may try to signal and pull you away from signs of danger. Don’t be surprised if even the smallest animals stand by and be defensive of you.

Social network

Owning pets, mainly dogs, and having to bring them out often to dog parks and open areas, you may run into other dog owners or passersby that want to pet and interact with your dog. This will force you into smaller social situations and interactions where you’ll have common ground with your shared canine interest. You may even find yourself in a community of pet owners, and begin to make friends with other pet owners.

Responsibility

Owning a pet is more like adding a member to your family, one that you need to care for. Having a pet in your life gives you a bigger responsibility as it forces you to be put into a position where you become a caregiver. This can result in having a stronger sense of purpose and translate to having a greater sense of self and more positive feeling about yourself.

If you are on the fence about animals or pets, hopefully this deeper look into the benefits of pet companionship, help open your mind to all the good a pet can add to your life. Be ready for a little bit of chaos, a lot more responsibility, but more unconditional love than you could ask more.