Urgent Call for Lifeguards at Sylvan Beach this Summer

$15 per hour and no-cost certification available to anyone hired

Harris County, TX— With summer swimming and beach season rapidly approaching, Harris County Precinct 2 Commissioner Adrian Garcia issues a call for anyone 18 years of age or older to apply to join the lifeguard staff at Sylvan Beach. All those hired will receive Waterfront Lifeguard Certification at no cost. The purpose of the Waterfront skills module is to teach lifeguards the skills and knowledge needed to prevent and respond to emergencies in non-surf, open-water areas found at public parks, resorts, summer camps and campgrounds. This course incorporates a blended learning format with classroom skills and some water rescue activities. The first training will be held on March 7th and additional in-service training will be held throughout the season.

New hires will also receive a starting pay rate of at least $15 per hour, well above the average hourly wage for lifeguards in the Houston-Galveston area. Full and part-time positions are available. Finally, prior to being hired, candidates must already have (or be registered for an upcoming class) CPR and basic lifeguard certification to qualify.

In addition, as part of Commissioner Garcia’s goal of improving the lives of veterans, Precinct 2 is especially interested in hiring vets for these lifeguarding positions at Sylvan Beach. Veterans possess a unique set of skills that make them a natural fit for the job of public safety.

Commissioner Adrian Garcia issued the following statement:

“Our goal at Sylvan Beach is to have lifeguards on duty from sun up to sundown 7 days a week. Safety is of utmost priority, and we want visitors to Harris County’s only public beach to feel protected when they enjoy the park. This is a great opportunity to earn a good wage during the summer.”

Anyone interested in applying should visit this link on Governmentjobs.com or visit HCP2.com, click on the navigation bar, and select “I’D LIKE TO Find Job Opportunities”

Lifeguard Job Requirements

High school diploma or G.E.D. equivalent from an accredited educational institution; and

Three (3) years of lifeguard experience

Must have Lifeguarding, CPR/AED, and First Aid certifications

Upon hire, must obtain Open Water Training Certification

Proficient working knowledge of computers, office equipment and related software comprised of Microsoft Word, Excel, Access, and Outlook

Must have strong written and verbal communication skills

Environmental and Physical Requirements:

Physical ability to perform job duties including walking, bending, and standing for extended periods of time

Occasional very light lifting, (up to 20 pounds or equivalent weight) may be required

There are routine discomforts from exposure to moderate heat, cold, moisture/wetness and unpleasant air conditions

For more information, please call Scott Spiegel at 713-859-1092 or reach him via email at Scott.Spiegel@pct2.hctx.net.