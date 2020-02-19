Over $50,000 Raised at 2nd Annual Wheelchairs for Warriors – Peace, Love & Warriors Event

Event featured five Wheelchairs for Warriors recipients sporting new state-of-the-technology

STAFFORD, TEXAS (February 19, 2020) – Wheelchairs for Warriors provides custom-fit, complex-rehab, mobility solutions to wounded veterans and first responders, so they can rejoin their lives at the highest level possible with INDEPENDENT mobility and function, offering them a better quality of life and the ability to ROLL STRONG! Wheelchairs for Warriors stands in the gap between what is provided, and what the warrior actually needs.

Co-founders Crystal Lee Laramore, Executive Director and former U.S. State Department employee, and Heidi Hansing, Director of Partnership Development and U.S. Army Officer Veteran, continue to champion this cause and inspire communities across the nation to #jointhemission and support warriors who, too often, fall thru the cracks of bureaucracy.

“A Marine Corps Sergeant who lost a leg in Iraq made a comment tonight that really stuck with me. He talked about the WAIT – Waiting on the VA to meet their needs. It is during that WAIT that depression starts to set in and you begin to lose hope – and losing that hope is what leads to so many suicides. When a group like Wheelchairs for Warriors can fill a need in weeks you realize the importance of groups like this and why donating to them not only helps out our veterans, it also may very well save their life! Less WAIT – More HOPE!” said Tim Graney, Katy Tea Party $4,500 Check Donor. (Between the five recipients present they had accumulated over 35 years of waiting!)

Video of check presentation: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Wecza2BXKzY (YouTube 3:51 min.)

The annual FUNdraiser was held at Republic Country Club, known for its patriotism and supporting warriors! Over 150 attendees were treated to an authentic Texas-style, southern fried chicken dinner as part of the ticket purchase. Jonathan T. Gilliam, Navy SEAL, Former FBI agent, Air Marshall, author and radio personality was the keynote speaker and emcee. The live auction included some killer items and the surprise host of the auction was Rico “The Bouncer”! Besides an array of guns from Athena Gun Club, including a few AR15’s, a long-shot course by former Navy SEAL Sniper Instructor Charlie Melton of Charlie Mike Precision, this year’s items also featured a flamethrower… giving one lucky Texan a new way to barbecue!

“Not only did this event successfully raise money for warriors in need, it also brought together a group of incredible Americans who care deeply about our nation and those who serve it. This was freedom the way it was meant to be, unified and strong!” said Jonathan Gilliam, Emcee for the event and Author of Sheep No More . Gilliam also hosts a radio podcast The Experts and appears on Sean Hannity out of New York.

Top auctioned item went for $5,000; a suite at the Toyota Center, seating 12 and donated by Insperity.

Five Wheelchairs for Warriors recipients attended the event as guests of honor and treated as such by all in attendance, receiving several standing ovations for their bravery and sacrifice!

To learn more about Wheelchairs for Warriors, have a representative come speak to your organization about these warriors, and/or to #jointhemission, please visit: www.WheelchairsForWarriors.com or call Executive Director Crystal Lee Laramore at 936-777-4548.

