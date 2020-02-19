Libraries Plan Special Activities For Spring Break  

Families with children of all ages are invited to celebrate their Spring Break with special Spring-Fling activities at Fort Bend County Libraries throughout the week of March 9-13. Unwind and have fun at the library during the break from the regular school routine with these free activities.

MONDAY, MARCH 9

“Middle Grade Retro Craft Fair” – Missouri City Branch Library, 2:00-3:00 pm, Meeting Room (grades 6-8). Youth can talk a walk down memory lane while creating retro masterpieces with perler beads, shrinky dinks, and more at this fun craft party. Materials are made possible by the Friends of the Missouri City Branch Library.

“Sister Rosa Parks, the Bus Stops Here” – University Branch Library, Sugar Land, 2:30 pm (school-age children). As Rosa Parks, professional storyteller Jean Donatto will describe the “incident” on the bus that aroused people of all races to begin the struggle for fair and equal treatment. She will also describe the social climate before, during, and after the event. This re-enactment is made possible by a grant from Young Audiences of Houston. The program is recommended for school-aged youth and adults.

“Party with Pete” – Mission Bend Branch Library, 3:00 pm, Meeting Room (all ages). Families can join everyone’s favorite blue cat for a groovy afternoon of stories, songs, crafts, and activities.

TUESDAY, MARCH 10

“Teddy-Bear Sleepover: Sign-Ups” – Mission Bend Branch Library (all ages). Children can bring their second-favorite teddy bear or toy and sign them up for a teddy-bear sleepover. (Stuffed animals should be backpack-sized or smaller). Stuffed animals can be brought to the library for registration and drop-off anytime during library business hours starting Tuesday, Mar 10, at 10:00 am, through Thursday, Mar 12, at 6:00 pm, at the Youth Services desk. Each day, the library’s Youth Services staff will post photos on the library’s Facebook page showing the stuffed animals and their adventures! The stuffed animals can be collected during the Teddy-Bear Pick-Up Party on Friday, Mar 13, at 2:30 pm.

Creative Connection: “Horcrux Hunt: A Harry Potter Escape Room” – Sienna Branch Library, 2:00 pm, Meeting Room (grades 4-8). Harry Potter fans are challenged to test their puzzle-solving skills to find all the hidden Horcruxes in this fun Harry Potter Escape Room event. Registration is required.

“Coding Party” – Mission Bend Branch Library, 2:30 pm, Meeting Room (grades 3-8). Students are invited to enjoy an afternoon of coding activities, games, and fun.

“Sister Rosa Parks, the Bus Stops Here” – First Colony Branch Library, 3:00 pm (school-age children). As Rosa Parks, professional storyteller Jean Donatto will describe the “incident” on the bus that aroused people of all races to begin the struggle for fair and equal treatment. She will also describe the social climate before, during, and after the event. This re-enactment is made possible by a grant from Young Audiences of Houston. The program is recommended for school-aged youth and adults. Free handstamps, which are required for admission, will be available starting 30 minutes prior to the program.

“After-School Break: STEAM Stations” – University Branch Library, Sugar Land 4:15 pm (grades K-5). Children will participate in various STEAM activities involving Science, Technology, Engineering, Art, and Math. They will also enjoy a short film and a story. Materials are made possible by the Friends of the University Branch Library.

WEDNESDAY, MARCH 11

“Puppetpalooza” – George Memorial Library, Richmond, 2:00-3:00 pm, Puppet Theater (all ages). Families will enjoy some of the staff’s favorite puppet shows, complete with jokes, stories, rhymes, and more!

“Helping Hounds” – Sienna Branch Library, 4:00 pm (grades K-5). Presented by Houston Museum of Natural Science, master docent Marion Nixon will talk about the difference between therapy dogs, service dogs, and working dogs. Meet two paws teams from HMNS@SL and learn how and when to approach a dog safely.

THURSDAY, MARCH 12

“Creative Connections: Robotics Camp with Dulles High School – Part 1” – First Colony Branch Library, 2:00-3:30 pm, Meeting Room (grades 6-8). Students from the Dulles High School Robotics Club will lead this 2-day workshop for students who are interested in robotics. Those attending will learn how to build robot frame and structure, code with Tinkercad, and other robotic functions. By the end of the 2-day camp, participants will build their very own robot to take home. Materials are made possible by the Friends of the First Colony Branch Library. Registration is required.

“Creative Connection: Connect-4 Tournament” – University Branch Library, Sugar Land, 2:30 pm, Meeting Room 1 (grades 4-8). Youth will have an opportunity to test their Connect-4 skills in this tournament-style game day. There will be a prize for the winner! Materials are made possible by the Friends of the University Branch Library.

After-School Breaks: “Salt Painting” – Albert George Branch Library, Needville, 4:00 pm (grades 1-5). Salt-painting tips and techniques for using watercolor paint and salt to create a work of art. Watch as the colors travel and blend into each other to make a masterpiece.

After-School Break: “Bunny Planter” – Bob Lutts Fulshear/Simonton Branch Library, 4:30 pm (grades 1-5). Participants will create a seasonal planter for a succulent plant. Materials are provided through the generous support of the Friends of the Bob Lutts Fulshear/Simonton Branch Library.

FRIDAY, MARCH 13

“Family Movie Day” – Cinco Ranch Branch Library, 2:00 pm (all ages). In this 2017 animated action-comedy film, George and Harold are two overly imaginative pranksters who hypnotize their mean-spirited school principal into thinking he’s an incredibly clueless yet kind-hearted and enthusiastic superhero. This movie is rated PG.

“Creative Connections: Robotics Camp with Dulles High School – Part 2” – First Colony Branch Library, 2:00-3:30 pm, Meeting Room (grades 6-8). Students from the Dulles High School Robotics Club will lead this 2-day workshop for students who are interested in robotics. Those attending will learn how to build robot frame and structure, code with Tinkercad, and other robotic functions. By the end of the 2-day camp, participants will build their very own robot to take home. Materials are made possible by the Friends of the First Colony Branch Library. Registration is required.

“Game Day” – George Memorial Library, Richmond, 2:00-4:00 pm, Middle Grades department on the second floor (all ages). Families are invited to play video games, board games, and card games in the Game Room in the Middle Grades department.

“Family Movie Day” – Missouri City Branch Library, 2:00-4:00 pm, Meeting Room (all ages). A remake of a children’s classic, this family film stars Will Smith as a powerful genie who helps a kind-hearted street urchin win the hand of Princess Jasmine by granting him three wishes. The sultan’s evil advisor, Jafar, is plotting to steal the magic lamp and rule the land with the genie’s help. Jafar throws the boy in jail to prevent him from interfering with his plan to overthrow the kingdom. This movie is rated PG.

“Nature Discovery Center’s Warm & Fuzzy Mammals” – Sienna Branch Library, 2:00 pm, Meeting Room (all ages). Eric Duran, wildlife biologist and head naturalist at the Nature Discovery Center in Bellaire, will explain how mammals are different from other creatures. He will talk about some of the different species that are found in Texas, as well as others from around the world. Live mammals will be on hand, along with furs and other things to see. Made possible by the Friends of the Sienna Branch Library.

“Family Movie Day” – Sugar Land Branch Library, 2:00 pm (all ages). This 2019 animated comedy is adapted from a hugely popular video-game series about three birds named Red, Chuck, and Bomb. After saving Bird Island from an invasion by scheming green pigs, the trio of birds begrudgingly find that they must join forces with King Leonard and his mighty porcine team to thwart an attack on Bird Island and Pig Island by invaders from Eagle Island. This movie is rated PG.

“Teddy-Bear Pick-Up Party” – Mission Bend Branch Library, 2:30 pm, Meeting Room (all ages). Families will enjoy a craft, hear a story, and pick up their teddy bears that participated in the Teddy-Bear Sleepov

These activities are free and open to the public. For more information, see the Fort Bend County Libraries website (www.fortbend.lib.tx.us), or call the branch library or the library system’s Communications Office at 281-633-4734.