Harmony Public Schools Holds Annual Enrollment Lottery

(HOUSTON) – Houston’s most well-established and most recognized charter school system is selecting its next class for enrollment during Harmony Public Schools’ Annual Enrollment Lottery.

If the number of applications received is higher than the number of available spots in a specific grade or school, Harmony will use a “blind” lottery system to ensure fairness for all applicants who applied. The lottery is conducted using a randomized lottery selection software under the supervision of the campus principal or his/her designee, or the Area Superintendent. A notary public verifies the results of the lottery. The Enrollment Lottery is a public lottery, and doors are open for prospective parents/guardians and students. Children who are not selected in the lottery are invited to be placed on a waiting list for admission to Harmony. This year, more than 1700 students are on the wait list for the South and West Houston districts.

Harmony Public Schools was established 20 years ago and is regularly recognized as among America’s “Best High Schools” by U.S. News & World Report and other prestigious publications. Harmony Science Academy – Sugar Land was named Best Charter Elementary School in the Houston Area by Niche. We currently enroll more than 35,000 students at our campuses across Texas.

When: Thursday, February 20, 2020 6:00 PM

Where: Harmony Public Schools Central Office

9321 W Sam Houston Pkwy S, Houston, TX 77099

Harmony Public Schools are 58 high performing PreK-12 college preparatory charter schools throughout Texas. Harmony blends the highest standards and expectations, with a rigorous math- and science-centered curriculum and dedicated and engaged teachers and families to cultivate excellence and prepare students to succeed in college, careers and life.