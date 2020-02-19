Fulshear Book Clubs Announce March Reading Selections  

Share your love of reading with other book lovers at one of the book clubs that meet monthly at Fort Bend County Libraries’ Bob Lutts Fulshear/Simonton Branch Library, 8100 FM 359 South in Fulshear. New members are always welcome.

The next meeting of the Fulshear Book Club will take place on Monday, March 16, beginning at 12:00 noon, in the Meeting Room of the library. The book to be discussed is In the Garden of Beasts: Love, Terror, and an American Family in Hitler’s Berlin, written by Erik Larson. This book club meets on the 3rd Monday of every month.

The Fulshear Night Readers Guild will meet on Monday, March 23, beginning at 6:30 pm, in the Meeting Room of the library. The book to be discussed is Tony’s Wife, a novel written by Adriana Trigiani.

Anyone interested in joining these literary-review clubs is invited to attend. For more information, see the Fort Bend County Libraries website (www.fortbend.lib.tx.us), or call the Bob Lutts Fulshear/Simonton Branch Library at 281-633-4675.