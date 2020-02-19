Celebrate The Rodeo With Frost  

WHAT: Frost invites the community to welcome the return of the Houston Livestock Show and Rodeo by coming to Houston-area Frost financial centers for an old-fashion Chuck Wagon Breakfast or Lunch. A fiddler will perform live music.

This is an annual tradition at Frost, where dedication to the community has been part of the culture since the company began in 1868.

WHEN: Chuck Wagon Breakfast

Sausage, bacon, eggs, biscuits & gravy, peach cobbler, coffee and juice

7:30-9:30 a.m.

Friday, Feb. 28

WHERE: East End Financial Center

2240 Navigation Blvd.

Houston, Texas 77003

WHEN: Chuck Wagon Breakfast

Sausage, bacon, eggs, biscuits & gravy, peach cobbler, coffee and juice

7:30-9:30 a.m.

Friday, Feb. 28

WHERE: Garden Oaks Financial Center

4606 N. Shepherd Drive

Houston, Texas 77018

WHEN: Chuck Wagon Lunch

Veggie stew and brisket sliders with sides, cobbler, tea and coffee

11:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m.

Friday, Feb. 28

WHERE: Rice Village Financial Center

5925 Kirby Drive

Houston, Texas 77005

WHEN: Chuck Wagon Breakfast

Sausage, bacon, eggs, biscuits & gravy, peach cobbler, coffee and juice

7:30-9:30 a.m.

Thursday, March 5

WHERE: Clear Creek Financial Center

201 S. Egret Bay Blvd.

League City, Texas 77573

WHEN: Chuck Wagon Breakfast

Sausage, bacon, eggs, biscuits & gravy, peach cobbler, coffee and juice

7:30-9:30 a.m.

Friday, March 6

WHERE: Almeda Financial Center

9990 Almeda Genoa

Houston, Texas 77075

WHEN: Chuck Wagon Breakfast

Sausage, bacon, eggs, biscuits & gravy, peach cobbler, coffee and juice

7:30-9:30 a.m.

Friday, March 6

WHERE: Humble Financial Center

19661 Highway 59 North

Humble, Texas 77338

WHEN: Chuck Wagon Lunch

Sausage, bacon, eggs, biscuits & gravy, peach cobbler, coffee and juice

11:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m.

Friday, March 6

WHERE: Cinco Ranch Financial Center

23701 Cinco Ranch Blvd.

Katy, Texas 77494

WHEN: Chuck Wagon Breakfast

Sausage, bacon, eggs, biscuits & gravy, peach cobbler, coffee and juice

7:30-9:30 a.m.

Friday, March 13

WHERE: Spring Branch Financial Center

8358 Long Point Road

Houston, Texas 77055

WHEN: Chuck Wagon Breakfast

Sausage, bacon, eggs, biscuits & gravy, peach cobbler, coffee and juice

7:30-9:30 a.m.

Thursday, March 19

WHERE: Braeswood Financial Center

8502-B Main St.

Houston, Texas 77025

WHEN: Chuck Wagon Breakfast

Sausage, bacon, eggs, biscuits & gravy, peach cobbler, coffee and juice

7:30-9:30 a.m.

Friday, March 20

WHERE: Vintage Financial Center

10420 Louetta Road

Houston, Texas 77070

All events are free and open to the public.