Swing from the Heart Golf Benefit

KCM’s 21st Annual Golf Tournament to be held April 18th, 2020 at Weston Lakes Country Club in Fulshear

[Katy, TX, February 17, 2020] A full day of golf and networking, followed by a steak dinner, will benefit Katy Christian Ministries(KCM) as they provide programs and services free of charge to families in crisis in the Katy/West Houston area.

The event has a goal of raising $100,000 and $.91 cents of every dollar given to KCM directly funds their programs. The event’s Presenting Sponsor is a long-time supporter, Fort Bend County Commissioner Andy Meyers, and Fort Bend Charities. Parkway Fellowship is the Premium Sponsor, and BGE is the Gold Sponsor. These sponsors are all long-time supporters of KCM.

“We are blessed by the support of the community to have a full house each year and my heart is full of gratitude because of the impact that this makes towards fulfilling our mission to transform lives. Please join us!” says Deysi Crespo, Executive Director of Katy Christian Ministries.

The tournament will kick off the morning of April 18th, with check-in beginning at 10:30 am, lunch at 11:30 am, and tee time at 1:00 pm. Following the tournament, there will be a steak dinner and awards provided for the players. The event features approximately 35 teams on an 18-hole course, Hole in One contest, raffle prizes, silent auction, a putting contest, Bubba Drive, Inside the Circle, and Closest to the Pin games.

The Hole in One prize includes a 2020 Chevy Equinox, sponsored by Classic Chevrolet of Sugarland, and the Raffle ticket holders have two chances to win either a 50” Smart TV or iMac Desktop Computer. Ticket holders do not need to be present to win. Prices for a 4-player team are $700 and individual tickets are $175. Sponsorships are still available. Ways to participate: become a sponsor, register for the event, donate items or gift cards for the silent auction, purchase raffle tickets, donate online, or become a vendor. The event website is: www.ktcm.org/golf

For more information about the tournament, to register, or to purchase raffle tickets, visit www.ktcm.org/golf. Questions? Contact us at Tracee.Seals@ktcm.org or 281.391.5261 x4014.

About the work of Katy Christian Ministries

Katy Christian Ministries is a Social Services 501(c)3 organization that has been serving local families for 35 years. Born during a time of financial recession and the need for services to families struggling financially, KCM has grown to include a holistic model of services to families in need, helping them regain hope and self-sufficiency. More info can be found at www.ktcm.org.