Katy ISD Educator to be Surprised with 2020 H-E-B Excellence in Education Award  

KATY [February 17, 2020] – It will be a surprise of a lifetime for one Katy Independent School District elementary teacher. A group of H-E-B representatives carrying gifts, including flowers and cookies, and two $1,000 checks will be surprising a hard-working Katy ISD educator with the announcement that they are a finalist in the 2020 H-E-B Excellence in Education Award.

Out of thousands of Houston educators, only eight will be named a finalist. All finalists will then head off to San Antonio on May 2-3 to compete against other educators for the chance to win greater cash prizes ranging from $5,000 to $25,000. The H-E-B Excellence in Education Award is one of the largest monetary programs for educators in Texas and the nation.

What: 2020 H-E-B Excellence in Education Award – Surprise Announcement!

Where: Mayde Creek Elementary School

2698 Greenhouse Road

Houston, TX 77084

When: Tuesday, February 18, 2020

2:30 pm

Contact: Maria DiPetta, Manager for Media Relations & Multimedia

281-396-2298