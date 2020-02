The Houston Livestock Show and Rodeo recognized talented young artists from across Texas during the School Art Program Awards Ceremony, Sunday, Feb. 16.

Among the honorees were the Class Champions and Reserve Class Champions in the following categories: Colored Drawing, Mixed Medium, Monochromatic Drawing, Painting, 3D, Elementary and Junior High.

2020 GRAND CHAMPION WORK OF ART

Exhibitor: Anthony Vega

School District: Pasadena ISD

Art: Colored drawing, “Morning Pep Talk”

2020 RESERVE GRAND CHAMPION WORK OF ART

Exhibitor: Amaris Shi

School District: Fort Bend ISD

Art: Colored drawing, “Roped In”

Click here to read the full release.