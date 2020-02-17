March’s activities at the Katy Library. 

SPECIAL EVENTS

Book Sale – Friends of the Katy Library

If your bookshelves are looking slim, stop by our Friends of the Katy Library book sale to fill up. The sale takes place from 9:00am-3:00pm in the library's meeting room at 5414 Franz Road.

Saturday Family Story Time at the Katy Library

Family too busy to catch one of the weekday story times? Join us for a fun hour of books, songs, and dances on Saturday, 3/07 at 10:30am! This is a monthly story time on the 1st Saturday of each month.

AARP Tax-Aide at the Katy Library

It's that time again. Stop by to get help filing your taxes every Tuesday from 11:00am-4:30pm. (Signups start early before 10:00am. Arrive by 3:00pm to ensure your place in line for the day.)

New Computer Classes for Seniors at the Katy Library

We invite your to our new technology classes called Senior Sessions where you'll learn the basics and beyond in dealing with modern technology. The classes take place at 10:30am on the first and last Thursday of each month. March's topic will be Computer Basics – part 1 & 2.

New Afterschool Teen Programs on Wednesdays at the Katy Library

Join us for Teen Takeover! We're inviting all teens to hang out in the meeting room at 4:00pm on Wednesdays afternoons. Games, crafts, STEM experiments, and more!

BOOK CLUBS

Pages by the Pint Book Blub at the No Label Brewery

The Katy Library and the No Label Brewery invite you to join us at a monthly book club held at the brewery – located at 5351 1st Street in Katy. The group meets on the 4th Tuesday of each month at 7:00pm. The book selection can also be picked up at the Katy Library at 5414 Franz Road.

Hispanic Book Club (Club de Libros Hispanos) at the Katy Library

We invite you to join us on the first Wednesday of each month at 6:00pm for a book discussion held completely in Spanish. (Les invitamos a que todos los meses se reúna con nosotros para converser sobre un libro.) The library is located at 5414 Franz Road.

Mystery Book Club at the Katy Library

Get comfy and join our book club reading cozy mysteries. The group meets on the 2nd Thursdays of each month at 1:30pm at the Katy Library at 5414 Franz Road.

Book & Bite Club at the Katy Library

Come spend your coffee break with us and discuss a book between bites on the last Thursday of each month at 1:30pm. Pick up a copy of the book at the library's front desk located at 5414 Franz Road.

REGULAR EVENTS FOR KIDS

Story Times for All Ages at the Katy Library

Move around, sing, and read stories at a story time designed just for your age. The Katy Library at 5414 Franz Road hosts story times for babies (non-walking) on Mondays at 10:30am, toddlers (up to age 3) on Tuesdays at 10:30am, and preschoolers (ages 3-6) on Thursdays at 10:30am. Join us for a session soon.

REGULAR EVENTS FOR TEENS

Teen Anime Club at the Katy Library

Find out the latest news in the anime world, discuss your favorite manga, watch some anime, and play some games – every Tuesday at 4:30 pm. The library is located at 5414 Franz Road.

Teen Takeover at the Katy Library

REGULAR EVENTS FOR ADULTS

Spanish Computer Class at the Katy Library

Learn the basics of using a computer in a class held completely in Spanish. Classes are every Monday at 5:00pm at the Katy Library located at 5414 Franz Road.

Andante (Spanish Discussion Group) at the Katy Library

Held completely in Spanish, this discussion group talks over interesting topics in a casual setting on the 3rd Wednesday of each month at 6:00pm. The library is located at 5414 Franz Road in Katy, Texas.

Knotty & Nice Club at the Katy Library

Show off your knitting and crochet skills or learn some new ones every Wednesday at 1:00pm. The library is located at 5414 Franz Road.

Senior Session – Tech at the Katy Library

We invite your to our technology classes for seniors where you'll learn the basics and beyond in dealing with modern technology. The classes take place at 10:30am on the first and last Thursday of each month. The library is located at 5414 Franz Road in Katy, Texas.

Garden Club at the Katy Library

Join other gardeners in your area to learn new ways to grow. The group meets every month on the 2nd Thursday at 11:00am at the Katy Library located at 5414 Franz Road.