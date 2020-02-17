Learn About Free Legal Info Resources At Fort Bend County Law Library               

Fort Bend County Libraries’ Law Librarian, Andrew Bennett, will present a series of “Pro Se Basics” demonstrations of the informational legal resources that are available to the public at the Fort Bend County Law Library. The introductory classes will take place on Tuesdays Mar 3, 10, 17, 24, and 31, from 10:00 to 11:00 am, in Conference Room C of the library, located in Room 20714 in the Fort Bend County Justice Center.

The classes will introduce important procedural information for self-represented litigants who wish to begin their legal research, represent themselves in court, or seek resources for their Family Law or Probate issues. Individuals may choose to attend individual sessions or the whole series.

The material that will be discussed is for informational purposes only and is not a substitute for the advice of an attorney. Librarians cannot provide legal advice or recommend specific forms.

The March schedule is as follows:

March 3 – “ Courthouse 101 .” Self-represented litigants will get a basic introduction to the legal system. Learn about the difference between civil and criminal cases, the basic parts of a legal document, the different types of legal documents, and where to file legal documents. Gain a better understanding of the differences between district courts, county courts, and justice of the peace courts, learn how they interact with each other, and how individuals might be involved with the courts.

– “ .” Self-represented litigants will get a basic introduction to the legal system. Learn about the difference between civil and criminal cases, the basic parts of a legal document, the different types of legal documents, and where to file legal documents. Gain a better understanding of the differences between district courts, county courts, and justice of the peace courts, learn how they interact with each other, and how individuals might be involved with the courts. March 10 — “ Probate 101 .” Learn about the resources that are available in the Law Library for probate cases, as well as free online resources. Get tips on using the library’s catalog to find resources throughout the library system, and hear about the library’s online databases that can be accessed from home.

— “ .” Learn about the resources that are available in the Law Library for probate cases, as well as free online resources. Get tips on using the library’s catalog to find resources throughout the library system, and hear about the library’s online databases that can be accessed from home. March 17 – “ Courthouse 102 .” This class covers the introduction to civil litigation after the answer phase, including discovery, trial, and post-trial. Learn about resources that can be used to address these issues, and become aware of various problems that could arise.

– “ .” This class covers the introduction to civil litigation after the answer phase, including discovery, trial, and post-trial. Learn about resources that can be used to address these issues, and become aware of various problems that could arise. March 24– “Introduction to Legal Research.” This class will introduce the basics of legal research. Those attending will gain a better understanding of the difference between primary and secondary resources, how to read legal citations, and where to find legal resources in print and online.

March 31–“Advanced Legal Research.” This class covers search strategies using the libraries’ databases. Learn how to use Boolean operators, natural language, and special characters to narrow searches. In addition, the class will demonstrate how to begin a simple search and how to narrow searches.

The classes are free and open to the public. Seating is limited, however, and registration is required. To register online at the library’s website (www.fortbend.lib.tx.us), click on “Events,” select “Law Library,” and find the program. Participants may also register by calling the Law Library at 281-341-3718.

The series will continue in April.

The Law Library is located in the Fort Bend County Justice Center at 1422 Eugene Heimann Circle, Room 20714, in Richmond.