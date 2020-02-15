Texas Public Safety Commission Approves Staff Changes within DPS

AUSTIN – At Thursday’s regularly scheduled Texas Public Safety Commission (PSC) meeting, commissioners unanimously approved several promotions upon the recommendation of the Texas Department of Public Safety Director Steven McCraw.

“The Commission is excited to welcome these individuals into their new roles keeping the state of Texas safe,” said Steven Mach, PSC Chair.

The staff changes were made after careful consideration throughout the division.

“We have many talented individuals throughout the department,” McCraw said. “While it is unfortunate when we lose top leaders, we are blessed to have so many high-caliber people who are capable of filling their positions.”

Jeoffry Williams , currently the Regional Director for the North Texas region, will replace Lt. Col. Skylor Hearn as the Deputy Director of Law Enforcement Services. Hearn is retiring at the end of February.

, currently the Regional Director for the North Texas region, will replace Lt. Col. Skylor Hearn as the Deputy Director of Law Enforcement Services. Hearn is retiring at the end of February. Dwight Mathis , currently the Regional Director for the Capitol region, will replace Ron Joy as Chief of the Texas Highway Patrol Division. Joy will also be retiring at the end of the month.

, currently the Regional Director for the Capitol region, will replace Ron Joy as Chief of the Texas Highway Patrol Division. Joy will also be retiring at the end of the month. Sheri Gipson , who held the position of Driver License Assistant Chief, is now the chief of the Driver License Division, effective immediately. Mimzie Herklotz-Dennis , who was the senior manager, is now the Assistant Chief of Driver License Division.

, who held the position of Driver License Assistant Chief, is now the chief of the Driver License Division, effective immediately. , who was the senior manager, is now the Assistant Chief of Driver License Division. Hank Sibley , who held the position of acting chief of the Texas Highway Patrol, is now the Regional Director of the North Texas region, effective immediately.

, who held the position of acting chief of the Texas Highway Patrol, is now the Regional Director of the North Texas region, effective immediately. Maj. David Cabrera , with the Intelligence and Counterterrorism Division, will serve as the Regional Director of the Capitol region, effective the end of February.

, with the Intelligence and Counterterrorism Division, will serve as the Regional Director of the Capitol region, effective the end of February. Kevin Cooper, currently the assistant chief of Government Relations, will now serve as chief of the combined Office of Government Relations and Office of Media and Communications. The new department will be called the Office of Media and Government Relations (MGR). Office of Media and Communications Chief Katherine (Cesinger) Ray will leave at the end of February to join the private sector.

The assistant chief of the Texas Highway Patrol will be approved at a later date.

In addition, Driver License Division Chief Amanda Arriaga will now serve as a member of the Director’s staff, effective immediately.