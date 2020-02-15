Harmony Science Academy – Katy Celebrates National Children’s Dental Health Month

(HOUSTON) – February is National Children’s Dental Health Month and the students and staff at Harmony Science Academy – Katy welcomed dental professionals into the classroom on Thursday, February 13, 2020. Students were shown how to correctly brush their teeth, floss and learned about the importance of using fluoride which corresponds with this year’s national theme “Fluoride in water prevents cavities! Get it from the tap!”

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention has recognized community water fluoridation as one of the 10 great public health achievements of the 20th century. For children younger than age 8, fluoride helps strengthen the adult (permanent) teeth that are developing under the gums.

Harmony Science Academy – Katy would like to thank Smile Studio Orthodontics, Pediatric Dental Safari and Grand Parkway Pediatric Dental for taking time to participate in this year’s Dental Day.

About Harmony Public Schools

Harmony Public Schools are 58 high performing PreK-12 college preparatory charter schools throughout Texas. Harmony blends the highest standards and expectations, with a rigorous math- and science-centered curriculum and dedicated and engaged teachers and families to cultivate excellence and prepare students to succeed in college, careers and life. At Harmony Public Schools, we believe every child can succeed, and we are committed to helping them realize their full potential. To learn more about Harmony Public Schools and our 58 campuses across Texas, please visit: www.harmonytx.org, and follow us on Twitter at @HarmonyEdu and ‘Like’ us on Facebook: www.facebook.com/HarmonyTexas.