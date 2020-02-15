Cornyn Helps Secure $43M in Federal Funding for Brays Bayou, Buffalo Bayou, Cedar Bayou, and Houston Ship Channel Storm Protection Projects

WASHINGTON – U.S. Senator John Cornyn (R-TX) announced today that projects to improve the Brays, Buffalo, and Cedar Bayous and the Houston Ship Channel will receive a total of $42,925,000 in federal funds. The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers (USACE) included this funding in its Fiscal Year 2020 Work Plan for Construction and Investigations.

“Although many of us don’t see these projects day to day, Texans benefit from a complex network of navigation and flood control infrastructure to keep our communities thriving,” said Sen. Cornyn. “I’m proud to have advocated for this funding for the Bayous and Houston Ship Channel, and I thank the Trump Administration and the Corps for prioritizing Texans in the Houston area.”

The Harris County Flood Control District will be reimbursed $7.5 million for previous construction on the Brays Bayou to reduce the risk of communities and the Texas Medical Center flooding, Buffalo Bayou and Tributaries will receive $2 million for previous construction, and the Cedar Bayou will receive $32,125,000 to deepen the bayou to 10 feet and widen the bayou to 100 feet. All three bayou projects are now fully funded.

The Houston Ship Channel Improvement Project, which began just last year, will receive $1,130,000 to initiate the preconstruction, engineering and design phase.

Senator John Cornyn, a Republican from Texas, is a member of the Senate Finance, Intelligence, and Judiciary Committees.