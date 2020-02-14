The Public’s Assistance to locate next of kin

To Whom It May Concern:
We are requesting the public’s assistance in locating next of kin for the following deceased
individuals. We would appreciate you publishing a brief notice in the next few days in the hopes
that family or friends may see the information and contact this office.
Sincerely,
Michelle R. Sanford, Ph.D., D-ABFE
ID Coordinator
Forensic Investigations
The information follows on the next page:
Harris County Institute of Forensic Sciences Page 2 of 2
1861 Old Spanish Trail, Houston, Texas 77054 | (832) 927-5000 | (832) 927-2869 (F) | ifs.harriscountytx.gov
RAYMOND RAMOS – Hispanic Male, 86 Years: Mr. Ramos
died in the 100 block of Wiesenberger Drive in Houston, TX on
01/02/2020. Please call the Harris County Institute of Forensic
Sciences at 832-927-5000 and refer to case ML20-0027.
RUTILLIO G. ENRIQUEZ – Hispanic Male, 58 Years: Mr.
Enriquez died in the 4800 block of Lillian Street in Houston, TX
on 01/10/2020. Please call the Harris County Institute of Forensic
Sciences at 832-927-5000 and refer to case ML20-0127.