The Public’s Assistance to locate next of kin

February 13, 2020

To Whom It May Concern:

We are requesting the public’s assistance in locating next of kin for the following deceased

individuals. We would appreciate you publishing a brief notice in the next few days in the hopes

that family or friends may see the information and contact this office.

Sincerely,

Michelle R. Sanford, Ph.D., D-ABFE

ID Coordinator

Forensic Investigations

The information follows on the next page:

Harris County Institute of Forensic Sciences Page 2 of 2

1861 Old Spanish Trail, Houston, Texas 77054 | (832) 927-5000 | (832) 927-2869 (F) | ifs.harriscountytx.gov

RAYMOND RAMOS – Hispanic Male, 86 Years: Mr. Ramos

died in the 100 block of Wiesenberger Drive in Houston, TX on

01/02/2020. Please call the Harris County Institute of Forensic

Sciences at 832-927-5000 and refer to case ML20-0027.

RUTILLIO G. ENRIQUEZ – Hispanic Male, 58 Years: Mr.

Enriquez died in the 4800 block of Lillian Street in Houston, TX

on 01/10/2020. Please call the Harris County Institute of Forensic

Sciences at 832-927-5000 and refer to case ML20-0127.