Sen. Cruz Votes Against War Powers Resolution

WASHINGTON, D.C. – U.S. Sen. Ted Cruz (R-Texas), member of the Senate Foreign Relations Committee, today issued the following statement after voting against the Senate’s Iran War Powers resolution:

“President Trump had the clear authority to take out Qasem Soleimani, who posed an imminent threat to the safety and security of the United States. Those responsible for carrying out this successful mission should be commended – and they were.

“I introduced an amendment to this resolution commending our troops, which was included in the resolution with strong bipartisan support. While the inclusion of my amendment is an important step, I still disagree with the underlying premise of this resolution. My concerns are deepened by the Senate’s failure to adopt another amendment, which included language I drafted to allow our troops to continue protecting our bases, ships, and military.

“Under the Constitution, if the president wanted to engage in sustained military conflict with Iran, he would need to come to Congress and make his case to the American people. But that’s not what the President did, and that’s not what the Senate voted on today. While I’m disappointed by the Senate’s vote, I look forward to continuing to work with the Trump administration to make America safer.