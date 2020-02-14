Charity Guild of Catholic Women Awards Grant to Child Advocates of Fort Bend

Child Advocates of Fort Bend was one of the lucky recipients to receive much needed funding for its Children’s Advocacy Center at the Charity Guild of Catholic Women Children’s Charities Grant presentation on February 3. The Guild awarded $484,926.00 to 47 non-profit organizations to help children in need in the Greater Houston Area.

“This grant will help provide critical funding for our programs and we are honored to have been included among the many worthy recipients of this funding,” stated Child Advocates of Fort Bend CEO Ruthanne Mefford. Proceeds from the grant will enable Child Advocates of Fort Bend’s Children’s Advocacy Center to provide forensic interviews for one hundred children who have been victims of sexual abuse.

Since 1996, the Charity Guild of Catholic Women has donated more than $6.4 million to more than 158 local non-profit organizations with proceeds from their volunteer run Charity Guild Shop.

The grants are used to support programs that provide food, safe and acceptable housing, affordable healthcare, adequate clothing, satisfactory education, supportive recreation or enrichment services, or restorative and psychological assistance.

About Child Advocates of Fort Bend:

Child Advocates of Fort Bend is a non-profit agency dedicated to providing a voice, healing the hurt and breaking the cycle of child abuse in Fort Bend County. Through its Court Appointed Special Advocates Program (CASA), Children’s Advocacy Center (CAC) and more than 200 trained community volunteer advocates – Child Advocates of Fort Bend provided life-changing services to 2,690 children and families in 2019. Since opening its doors in 1991, the agency has served more than 17,000 children.

The agency’s annual gala and auction raises much needed funds to support its programs for abused and neglected children. Child Advocates of Fort Bend’s Through the Looking Glass Gala will be held May 2, 2020 at the Sugar Land Marriott Town Square. To attend the Gala, become a sponsor or for more information go to https://www.cafb.org/events/gala/ or contact Lisa Moore at 281-344-5108 or lmoore@cafb.org.