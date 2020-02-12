Youth in Philanthropy Making a Difference for Child Advocates of Fort Bend  

On Saturday, February 8, twenty-five students from The George Foundation’s Youth In Philanthropy (YIP) Program helped Child Advocates of Fort Bend (CAFB) with several critical projects. YIP “Team Crazy Eights” labeled and prepared Gala sponsor packets for mailing, assembled appreciation gifts for the agency’s upcoming volunteer banquet, unpacked boxes and organized the “treasure room” filled with toys and supplies for Volunteers to use when visiting children and families, and assembled Break The Cycle packets to be used for outreach in local schools. In addition, they took a “behind the scenes” tour of the agency’s brand-new Davis George Campus to learn about child abuse and CAFB’s Children’s Advocacy Center and CASATM Programs.

“We love participating in the YIP Program. Not only do the projects that they do for us help us and save us money, I think we learn as much from the students as they do from us,” stated Child Advocates of Fort Bend CEO Ruthanne Mefford. “This year, their assistance came at an especially critical time for us as we moved into our new building on Monday. Not only did they help us get our new building organized, they helped us get ready for volunteers and the many events that are coming up this Spring. Our next volunteer training class and our Volunteer Celebration are only a few days away.

About Youth In Philanthropy (YIP):

The YIP Program has been a community partnership with the Fort Bend Chamber of Commerce, Fort Bend County school districts, local businesses and the community-at-large. The Youth in Philanthropy programs brings together 200 junior and senior high school students from schools across Fort Bend County to grow as leaders and learn about the nonprofit sector. Students give of their time six Saturdays out of the school year to serve the local nonprofits who strive to make Fort Bend County better. The partnership between YIP teams and the nonprofit sector allows students to enter the philanthropic mode by measuring their new knowledge and experience in volunteering to determine grant awards to be presented to participating nonprofits at the completion of the program. In return for their service, some outstanding YIP youth are awarded higher education scholarships at a celebratory luncheon. For information on Youth In Philanthropy go to http://www.thegeorgefoundation.org/program/youth-in-philanthropy/ or contact Ammie Blahuta, Director of Special Programs for The George Foundation at 281-342-6109 or ablahuta@thegeorgefoundation.org.

About Child Advocates of Fort Bend:

Child Advocates of Fort Bend is a non-profit agency dedicated to ending child abuse by providing a voice, healing the hurt, and breaking the cycle of child abuse in Fort Bend County. Through its Court Appointed Special Advocates Program (CASATM), Children’s Advocacy Center (CAC) and more than 200 trained community volunteer advocates, Child Advocates of Fort Bend improves the lives of more than 400 children each month and has served more than 17,0000 children since opening its doors in 1991. Volunteers are needed to help in the agency’s Children’s Advocacy Center and with special events. For information on how you can get involved, contact Lindsey Castellanos at lcastellanos@cafb.org or log onto www.cafb.org. The agency’s Through the Looking Glass Gala has been set for Saturday, May 2 at the Sugar Land Marriott Town Square. For sponsorships or more information contact Lisa Moore at lmoore@cafb.org or 281-344-5108.