Sen. Cruz Denounces Left’s Radical Pro-Abortion Statements, Defends the Right to Life for the Unborn

WASHINGTON, D.C. – U.S. Sen. Ted Cruz (R-Texas), member of the Senate Committee on the Judiciary, this week participated in a full committee hearing focused on the Born-Alive Abortion Survivors Protection Act, where he denounced Democrats’ extreme pro-abortion statements and defended the need to protect the precious lives of the unborn.

On the Left’s radical pro-abortion stance, Sen. Cruz said:

“The topic of this hearing, in my view, should not be the subject of reasonable disagreement. That when one is discussing an infant who has been born, who is alive, who is breathing, who is crying, who is outside the womb, the idea that it would be somehow debatable what to do with that child, that there would be another side, so to speak, politically, about whether to kill that child, whether to allow that child to live, or whether to do everything you can to protect that innocent life. It is a remarkable statement of just how extreme and radical the pro-abortion side of this debate has gotten.

“I think that was made real for a lot of people in a radio interview that Virginia Governor Ralph Northam did January 30th of last year. In that radio interview, Governor Northam supported a bill that would allow abortions when a mother was already in labor. For all of us who are parents, imagine that. A woman in labor preparing to deliver a child, in this Virginia bill said, even then, in the midst of labor, you could conduct what is called an ‘abortion.’

“But Governor Northam went further than that. He said, and I quote: ‘The infant would be delivered. The infant would be kept comfortable. The infant would be resuscitated if that’s what the mother and family desired. And then a discussion would ensue between the physicians and the mother.’ This is a sitting governor, the Commonwealth of Virginia, calmly discussing allowing this baby to die.”

Sen. Cruz has been a leading defender of life and strong advocate for the pro-life movement in the Senate. In 2017, Sen. Cruz joined Sen. Ben Sasse (R-Neb.) in reintroducing the Born-Alive Abortion Survivors Protection Act, a bill to require that a child born alive as a result of an abortion must be given the same degree of health care as any other child born alive at that gestational stage.

Recently, Sen. Cruz joined hundreds of thousands of pro-life supporters at the 2020 March for Life rally in D.C. in support of the pro-life movement and to advocate for pro-life policies at all levels of government.

To watch Sen. Cruz’s full remarks and line of questioning at today’s Senate Judiciary Committee, click here.