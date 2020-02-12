Houston Wilderness’ Annual Luncheon to Present Port Houston’s Environmental Programs with the Wild Life Award

HOUSTON, Texas – February 11, 2020 – Houston Wilderness will honor Port Houston’s Environmental Programs with the Wild Life Award at its annual luncheon on Thursday, February 20, 2020 at 12:00 pm at the River Oaks Country Club. The Luncheon Co-Chairs this year are Elyse Lanier, Andrea White and the Honorable Bill White. Members of the media are invited to attend this year’s event.

Chris Amandes, Board Chair of Houston Wilderness with a 30+ year career in environmental law, will lead the luncheon as Master of Ceremonies. “Houston Wilderness connects people to the 10 ecoregions in multiple counties around Greater Houston through large-scale environmental policy initiatives.” remarked Amandes. He continued, “This includes the facilitation of the Port of Houston Trees and Riparian Enhancement of Ecosystem Services (TREES) Program, a pioneering program that is changing the approach to and impact of regional large-scale tree plantings.”

The Port’s Environmental Programs have grown over the years to highlight the natural ecosystems around the ship channel. The Port of Houston TREES Program, a partnership with Port Houston, Houston Wilderness, Trees for Houston and City of Houston Health Department, is implementing large-scale tree plantings along the 25 miles of the ship channel with targeted native trees that are known to absorb high levels of air pollution, water and carbon dioxide. Over 500,000 trees will be planted under this program. Port Commission Chairman Ric Campo will be accepting this year’s Wild Life award on behalf of the Port.

“Port Houston has been a leader in environmental stewardship and sustainability in Houston for 40 years,” noted Elyse Lanier, Luncheon Co-Chair and former Port Houston Commissioner. She continued, “I am pleased that Houston Wilderness is recognizing and educating the community on the influential environmental programs being implemented by Port Houston.”

The Wild Life Award is an annual dedication by Houston Wilderness to regional leaders who are leaving a legacy of environmental benefits for current and future generations to enjoy.