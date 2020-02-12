Free Home Maintenance Class

Are you a new homeowner or need a home maintenance refresher course? Then mark your calendar to attend this two-hour class on March 7th at Katy Branch Library – 5414 Franz Rd at 1:00. In this class you will create a routine plan specifically for your home that will save you from unexpected and costly home repairs. In addition, you will learn DIY projects to maximize your curb appeal. You will also learn how to protect your home from mildew and mold. Classes are open to the public, but space is limited. To register call 281-545-7740, every participant is also eligible for a free home health checkup from our sponsor Emerson Home Enhancements www.ehehomes.com