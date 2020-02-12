Fort Bend Christian Academy Swim Athletes Take Home Medals, Break School Records at State Championship

Sugar Land, TX – Fort Bend Christian Academy took 18 swimmers to the TAPPS (Texas Association of Private and Parochial Schools) Division II State Championship meet at the Bill Walker Pool in San Antonio Feb. 6.

Sophomore Grant Klatt placed first in the Boys 100 Fly, with a new school record of 51.13, breaking his record from last year’s state meet. He also placed second in Boys 500 Free, with a new school record of 4:59.92, again breaking his record from last year.

Freshman Whitney Childs took second in the Girls 100 Fly, and third in the Girls 100 Back. Sophomore Julio Jayes placed second in the Boys 100 Back.

Two of the relay teams placed just shy of the podium in fourth place:

Boys 200 Medley Relay (Sophomore Conley Feng, Senior Samuel Gee, Klatt and Jayes)

Girls 400 Free Relay (Sophomore Darian McMillen, Sophomore Madelyn Pozzi, Senior Elizabeth Bernstein and Childs)

Other races:

Boys 100 Breast — Samuel Gee 6th place

Girls 200 Medley Relay placed 7th (Childs, McMillen, Senior Elizabeth Bernstein and Senior Stacey Hine)

Girls 200 IM — McMillen 8th place

Boys 200 IM — Sophomore Hung Dang 8th place

Girls 200 IM — Pozzi 11th place

Girls 100 Fly — McMillen 11th

Boys 100 Back — Feng 11th

Girls 200 Free Relay placed 13th (Junior Maddie Therriault, Senior Faith Avila, Pozzi and Hine)

Girls 100 Back — Hine placed 14th, Freshman Alexa Gerke placed 16th

Boys 200 Free Relay placed 14th (Junior Celso Perez, Junior Matthew Gee, Freshman Hap Stubbs and Dang)

Fort Bend Christian Academy is a private, Christian college-preparatory school located in the

heart of Sugar Land, Texas. More than 100 FBCA athletes have signed national letters of intent

to play at the collegiate level. For more information about FBCA’s top athletes and athletic program, visit https://www.fortbendchristian.org.